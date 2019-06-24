Love Island's Anton Danyluk DEFENDS Tom Walker's comments about Maura Higgins after Hideaway row

Anton Danyluk defends Tom's comments about Maura in tonight's Love Island. Picture: ITV2

By Emma Clarke

After last night's Hideaway row between Maura Higgins and Tom Walker, Scottish gym owner Anton Danyluk steps in a bid to smooth things over.

Last night's Love Island episode was possibly the most explosive one yet, as Maura Higgins called Tom Walker out for his behaviour and comments about her in front of the lads.

And while the other girls and viewers have praised Maura for her response to Tom's locker-room chat, Scottish gym owner Anton wades in on the argument in tonight's instalment - defending the Mancunian model.

Anton invites Maura upstairs on the terrace to have a chat about the Hideaway row with Tom. Picture: ITV2

Inviting Maura for a chat upstairs on the terrace, Anton says: “I think you’ve got the wrong end of that chat," to which Maura responds: “No, I didn’t. He’s trying to be a lad. A real man wouldn’t speak about a woman the way he spoke about me down there.”

Anton insists: “He just repeated what we said," before adding: “I think he was just trying to play up to the boys a bit. I know that might be unattractive to you but he didn’t mean it in a malicious way.”

Ending the conversation, Maura says: “I just think that is completely wrong. I’m so glad I came down because he is the last person I want to spend the night with. That’s the truth.”

Maura was rewarded with the chance to spend the night in the Hideaway after winning the Gym Bunnies challenge. Picture: ITV2

The row came after Maura won the Gym Bunnies challenge earlier that day, in which the girls - dressed up as bunnies - had to do scrunches and various other workout manoeuvres in order to win the crown.

As her reward for beating the other girls in the challenge, Maura was told she could choose a guy to spend the night in the Hideaway with - and she, naturally, chose new guy Tom.

The other girls in the Love Island villa cannot believe what Tom said about Maura. Picture: ITV2

However, just ahead of their little slumber party, Maura overheard Tom say: "It will be interesting to see if she's all mouth or not."

When she demanded he repeat himself, Tom confessed to what he had said, before Maura furiously clapped back: "You did not just say that. Why did you say that? Did you actually just say that? Wow, okay, are you f***ing joking? That's a d***head comment. F*** off."

It outraged viewers, too, who slammed Tom for thinking being open about sex is synonymous with being easy.

Maura slammed Tom for his locker-boy chat. Picture: ITV2

In tonight's episode of Love Island, Tom tries to smooth things over with the Irish ring girl, telling her "I feel that was a miscommunication."

He then asks if he can apologise to Maura, but she says: "Not really, no," before adding: "I don't want to speak to you."

Only time will tell if Maura decides to forgive Tom for his clumsy words or not. It doesn't look too promising though.