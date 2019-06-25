Love Island’s Arabella Chi models ASOS maternity wear in unearthed photos

Arabella modelled for the maternity section of ASOS. Picture: ITV2/ASOS

By Naomi Bartram

Pictures have emerged of Love Island bombshell Arabella with a baby bump.

It’s no secret that Love Island bombshell Arabella Chi is a successful model on the outside world - with the latest arrival even bonding with current partner Danny Williams over their shared career.

But while she is yet to talk about the details of her glamorous job onscreen, many fans have now uncovered some modelling shots where the 28-year-old can be seen wearing maternity dresses for ASOS.

In the promo shots - which are still on the fashion retailer’s website - Arabella can be seen posing in a series of dresses whilst sporting a huge “baby bump”.

Arabella has seemingly modelled for ASOS maternity. Picture: ASOS

After spotting the images, some fans of Love Island took to Twitter, with one asking: "How is arabella modelling maternity clothing on ASOS?"

Another confused user wrote: "I'm 99.9% certain that this is a photo of Arabella from Love Island with a fake bump, modelling maternity wear."

After Heart.co.uk reached out to ASOS for comment, the shopping giants didn’t confirm whether Arabella was the model in the photos, but did reveal they use fake bumps.

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted Arabella on ASOS' website. Picture: ASOS

A spokesman told us: “I can confirm that we use prosthetic maternity bumps. This is to make it easier for customers to compare fit between different products.”

This comes after Arabella caused some serious drama on the ITV2 show last night when Danny Williams chose to couple up with her - sending original Islander Yewande Biala home.

And it’s fair to say this didn’t go down too well with viewers, with many blasting Danny’s recoupling speech.

After Danny told his fellow islanders: "I think she’s very intelligent. I think we’ve connected on an intellectual level," Twitter went wild.

Yewande to Danny: What goes around comes around.



Me: #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/iPnkdAcrWp — Love Island Backlash (@LoveIslandBl) June 24, 2019

Danny calling Arabella intelligent when Yewande is literally a scientist #LoveisIand2019 pic.twitter.com/zwnYXGQgVq — Lily (@lilywhear) June 25, 2019

Following her departure from the show, Yewande revealed she “learnt a lot about herself”.

She said: “It was a rollercoaster of emotions, up and down. I learnt so much about myself. I made amazing friends and I wouldn’t change anything. The biggest thing I learnt about myself was that I can open up romantically and I can show a little bit of affection, which is something I struggled with in the past.”

When asked whether she thought Danny and Arabella would stand the test of time, Yewande responded: "I feel like if he does get to know her, it's not going to work."

Making a swipe at their ages, she went on to say: "There are so many factors – they’re so different, and the age gap. You have to be realistic. He’s just starting his life – he’s only 21."

Of Arabella, who is 28 years old, Yewande said: "She knew what she wanted" and that she "hate[s] it when a bombshell comes in saying ‘I want to get to know everyone’, because that is a lie. You know who you’re going for."

