Love Island new girl Arabella Chi set for awkward run-in with Lucie as it’s revealed they both dated Charlie Frederick

By Alice Dear

Love Island’s new bombshell shares a similarity with Lucie – they dated the same person.

Love Island has been nothing but shock after shock this series, with the most recent dumping seeing Joe and Elma leave the villa.

Now, the ITV2 show has a new bombshell entering the villa, and she’s set for an awkward conversation with Lucie.

Both Lucie and new girl Arabella Chi have dated former Love Island star Charlie Frederick.

Before entering the villa, Arabella confessed she dated Charlie when asked about her “claim to fame”.

Lucie also dated Charlie after he came out of the Love Island villa.

There are pictures of the couple looking very loved up on both their Instagram pages, with Charlie even calling her a “bev” in one of his posts.

Charlie has responded to the announcement that a second of his exes is entering he villa.

Writing on his Instagram story, Charlie said: “Wow @LoveIsland you wanna have my f**king life anymore? Both my exes in the villa, f**king madness.”

Arabella Chi is the latest bombshell to enter the villa. Picture: Instagram/Arabella Chi

Arabella is a 28-year-old model from London, who describes herself as an “energetic” and “fun” person.

The new bombshell is bound to shake up the villa, as she has already convinced she is interested in Michael and Danny, who are currently coupled up with Amber and Yewande.

Talking about her perfect guy, Arabella said: “They have to take care of themselves. I love going to the gym and training.

“They have to look like they work out and look after themselves. But not too much. For me someone like Anton is a bit too ‘right’, it’s about getting a happy medium.”

Lucie dated Charlie after his time on Love Island. Picture: ITV

She added: “I like nice eyes as well.

“Personality wise I have a lot of love to give and I like it if someone returns that and makes me feel special. I like a charmer and someone that makes me laugh. That’s the most important thing in a relationship.”

Love Island continues tonight on ITV2 at 9PM.

