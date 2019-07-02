Love Island's Arabella Chi: 'Michael was put off by 'immature' Amber'

2 July 2019, 13:38 | Updated: 2 July 2019, 13:43

Arabella has spilled the beans on Amber and Michael's relationship
Arabella has spilled the beans on Amber and Michael's relationship. Picture: ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

EXCLUSIVE: Dumped Islanders Arabella and Tom have revealed why they saw Michael and Amber's split coming...

Love Island viewers made a collective gasp last night when Michael Griffiths leaned in for a kiss with new girl Joanna Chimonides, despite being coupled up with Amber Gill

But while the firefighter’s decision to crack on during Casa Amor week has shocked most of us, former Islanders Arabella Chi and Tom Walker have revealed they saw it coming. 

In fact, Arabella has revealed the “first sign” Michael wasn’t completely committed to his partner was weeks ago when Elma Pazar and Maura Higgins walked into the villa. 

“I think that’s the first sign that we got that he didn’t like her immature behaviour,” she told us exclusively at Heart.co.uk.

The model - who shared a romance with Danny Williams in the villa - added: “I think that was flag number one, and between then and now I think it’s just kept adding and adding to that pile of things. And I think Michael, now that he’s spent time away from her, is thinking 'do I want this from a relationship?'” 

Read More: Love Island’s Yewande Biala not convinced by Amy and Curtis' relationship as fans urge them to SPLIT

Tom also revealed Micheal had been having secret chats with Tom about his doubts.

He told us: “I spoke to Michael one morning in the gym and he didn’t open up completely and say ‘I’m looking elsewhere’, but I know there were a few things about Amber he was biting his tongue.

“But he thought it was pointless airing these concerns because it would have kicked off and there would have been an argument.”

Michael's head has been turned by newcomer Joanna
Michael's head has been turned by newcomer Joanna. Picture: ITV

Speaking about 20-year-old Amber, the former Islander continued: “Yeah she doesn’t mind having an argument I think she quite likes it and he doesn’t like that.”

Read More: Love Island’s Yewande fears pal Amber will get DUMPED as new girl Jourdan is ‘exactly Michael’s type’

“I think he’s [Michael] had a few days away from her and felt a lot more comfortable and relaxed and thinking ‘you know what, I was maybe a little up tight and I wasn’t myself in and around Amber.”

This comes after Amber refused to get to know any of the new guys in Casa Amor due to her loyalty to Michael.

Amber is set for a surprise when she returns from Casa Amor
Amber is set for a surprise when she returns from Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, Michael admitted he found Amber “childish” during an intense chat with newcomer Joanna, before the pair shared a bed in the main villa. 

And things are set to hot up even more tonight as Michael locks lips with the bombshell. 

In a teaser clip on last night’s show, the 27-year-old asks: “If I went to kiss you now would you stop me?”

Joanna replies: “Probably not.” 

Will Michael pick Joanna over Amber when the girls return from Casa Amor? We’ll have to wait and see!

