Are Love Island stars Ellie and Finley still together?

Are Love Island's Finley Maddock and Ellie Chadwick still together, or have they split? Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Ellie Chadwick fell for bombshell Finley Maddock inside the villa and even quit the show when he was dumped, but have they split or are they still together? Here's the latest on their relationship.

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Ellie Chadwick was bowled over by bombshell Finley Maddock when he entered the Love Island villa halfway through series 13.

His twinkling blue eyes and Welsh charm melted the Scottish reality star, who confessed she was officially in her 'soft girl era' after meeting 'her man'.

Despite a few bumps in the road, including Fin flirting in Casa Amor and locking lips with newcomer Elicia Bailey, the pair eventually found their happy ending.

While he was dumped in a shock twist, she quit the show for love and the couple flew home hand-in-hand – so was it worth it?

Ellie confirmed she was moving down to London to be closer to Fin. Picture: Instagram

Are Love Island's Ellie and Finley still together?

Fans had their reservations about Ellie and Finley's relationship surviving in the real world, but so far these two have proved the doubters wrong.

They've shared some major relationship milestones in recent weeks, including Ellie's decision to move from Scotland down to London to spend more time with her man.

While it wasn't clear if they were actually moving in together, the pair explained they made the agreement based on their budding romance.

The Love Island pair look loved-up on social media. Picture: Instagram

"We had a discussion, it’s pointless getting to know someone for however many weeks we did if you’re not going to come to an agreement on where you live," Finley revealed on the Not My Bagg podcast.

He added: "So, we made an agreement and… she’s coming to London."

Ellie confirmed the news, telling listeners: "I'm moving first to London. I don’t know exactly when, but that is the case."

Judging by her socials, she already spends most of her time in the capital city with Fin, as well as her favourite co-star Yasmin Hadlow.

He's even been up to Scotland to meet her family. Picture: Instagram

The reality pair also updated fans on their actual relationship status, which has been hanging in the balance since the show ended earlier this summer.

On Snapchat they were asked if they were "official yet" towards the end of August – but the 'couple' had a seriously confusing answer.

Finley explained: "We’re not official yet. We’re official, but we’re not officially official."

As Ellie added: "Yeah, but no, technically. Is the right answer. We’re off the market. That’s it."

The reality pair were not "officially official" in August. Picture: Instagram

Following the murky response to the straight-forward question, the blonde beauty gave her man an ultimatum, telling him he had two weeks to ask her to be his girlfriend – or else.

We'll be keeping tabs on these two in the coming days to see if Finley pulls through on his promise, or if they'll stay in a situationship for months to come.

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