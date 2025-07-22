Are Love Island's Andrada and Ben still together?

Are Love Island's Andrada and Ben still dating? Picture: Instagram/TikTok

By Claire Blackmore

Love Island’s Andrada Pop struck up a romance with OG Ben Holbrough during Casa Amor – but have they lasted the distance? Here's everything we know about their relationship since leaving the villa.

Love Island original Ben Holbrough was hook, line and sinker for bombshell Andrada Pop when she strutted into Casa Amor along with five other beauties.

Although sparks initially flew between the Irish beauty, 27, and Dejon, 26, she decided to step away from the personal trainer (and 'his Meg') to focus on her blossoming romance with the 23-year-old taxi driver from Gloucester.

Despite being brutally dumped from the villa when the budding couple were voted 'least compatible' by the public, the pair left hand-in-hand with their heads held high.

But did their relationship continue to grow once they landed back on UK soil? Here's everything we know about Andrada and Ben's status right now.

Bombshell Andrada and original Islander Ben recoupled in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Are Love Island's Ben and Andrada still together?

It looks like these two lovebirds are still going strong, judging by their recent social media activity.

The reality stars have come a long way since Andrada first turned Ben's head when they crossed paths in the steamy second villa, Casa Amor.

They had an immediate connection, despite a love triangle with Dejon, but weren't on the show long enough to really settle into their stride.

Following their unexpected exit, Andrada defended her relationship with Ben and revealed her feelings for the controversial Islander as the couple jetted home.

She said: "I didn’t think that Ben and I were the weakest couple… I felt like our bond was getting stronger and stronger… It’s bittersweet but I’m happy to be leaving with Ben."

The reality stars said they were "enjoying getting to know each other" off-camera. Picture: Instagram

Since returning from Mallorca, the duo have been joined at the hip doing Love Island interviews and podcasts together, according to Andrada's TikTok.

When they appeared on Love Island: Aftersun, the Dublin-born nail technician confirmed they were still exploring their connection.

The pair also admitted they were "enjoying getting to know each other" in the real world as Andrada described their situation-ship as "nice right now".

And it looks as much as the couple have been spotted cosying up in matching bath robes sipping on champagne to toast their time alone.

The pair have been dating since leaving the villa. Picture: Instagram

Explaining why she thinks the public didn't buy into their relationship during the show, she said: "I don't feel like we had enough time to show what me and Ben are actually like, so I feel like people judged us on that triangle."

Been added that they were focusing on being "open and honest with each other" as they navigated their new life on the outside – together.