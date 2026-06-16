Love Island's Robyn reunited with George as pair update fans on relationship status

16 June 2026, 14:37

Fans want to know if Robyn Langton and George Knight are dating now.
Fans want to know if Robyn Langton and George Knight are dating now. Picture: Instagram/@georgewknight

By Claire Blackmore

Are Love Island's George Knight and Robyn Langton dating outside the villa? Here's everything they've said about their relationship status right now.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island bombshell George Knight has reunited with his love interest Robyn Langton now both reality stars have left Mallorca.

While the footballer, 28, decided to quit the show due to a family emergency, the Scouse DJ, 21, was dumped from series 13 after none of the boys chose her during the recoupling.

Inside the villa, fireworks exploded between the pair who couldn't keep their hands off each other, but now they're back in the UK fans want to know if the spark is still there.

So are George and Robyn dating? Here's everything the duo have said about their relationship status since landing back in London – and the evidence to back it up.

George and Robyn hit it off inside the villa.
George and Robyn hit it off inside the villa. Picture: ITV

Are Love Island's George and Robyn dating?

George's early exit came as a shock to his fellow Islanders, who weren't prepared to wave him off so soon.

Robyn was especially upset at her man's abrupt departure, but she also left just a few days later and the couple have since reconnected off-camera.

The Dorking FC player posted a video of their sweet reunion on Instagram, which captured them both running into each other's arms as they hugged and smiled.

Dumped cast mate Ope Sowande also shared a snap of the happy duo getting close as they enjoyed a meal out together in London this week.

The Love Island stars were thrilled to see each other.
The Love Island stars were thrilled to see each other. Picture: Instagram/@georgewknight

While it isn't currently clear how serious she is about taking things to the next level, Robyn did hint at her intentions when she was first interviewed on Love Island: Aftersun last Sunday.

"We've spoke, we've had a little FaceTime," she said. "But I don't know. I'm just enjoying time with my family at the minute, I'm not even focusing on that.

"But yeah, we've had a good conversation. George is boss. We get on really, really well. We've had a few convos, and we'll see."

After she was dumped, she also said of their romance: "I really enjoyed getting to know George. It’s unfortunate that he had to go home, but I hope he’s okay. That was my main concern.

"We really hit it off straight away and he was a lovely boy. There were a few ups and downs, which is inevitable in there, but once we had a conversation, we smoothed things out.

"I’m looking forward to speaking to him when I’m home."

The pair had a catch-up with co-star Ope Sowande in London.
The pair had a catch-up with co-star Ope Sowande in London. Picture: Instagram/@georgewknight

George is being equally as mysterious with his plans as fans recently filmed him getting steamy with a mysterious blonde on a night out.

In the blurry clip, he appears to be snogging the unknown woman outside a chicken shop in London, totally unfazed by onlookers.

"Love Island star George spotted outside Morley’s Battersea on Falcon Road with a new girl," the TikTok film was captioned.

But before this recent smooch, he told ex-Islander Harrison Solomon during a live stream that he'd love to reconnect with Robyn once she got home.

"Definitely like to speak to her for sure. Like there was definitely a vibe there, she was just such a good girl. Definitely the best personality of all the girls," he revealed.

When the Liverpool beauty was later dumped from the island, George gushed: "Bring my girl home. British Airways first class, bring her home. Nice warm dinner."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Lola calls out Priya for her 'double standards' in tonight's episode.

Love Island first look sees the girls come to blows as shock kiss is exposed

Jasmine Muller's family have waded in on her love life in the villa.

Love Islander Jasmine's sister Bella reveals which villa boy she wants her to date

We list the Love Island 2026 cast's ages.

Love Island 2026 cast's ages - Islanders ranked from youngest to oldest

Love Island viewers are in for another dramatic night in the villa, with Tommy finding himself in hot water after his secret kiss with Namibia is revealed.

Love Island first look sees Tommy and Namibia's secret kiss exposed in tense scenes

Love Island first look reveals high tensions following a fun game of truth and dare

Love Island first looks reveals the end for two couples following intense fire pit game

Love Island's Mica has a strong family of connections

Love Island's Mica Harris comes from a very important and serious family

Trending on Heart

Perrie Edwards has married footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in a romantic ceremony in Portugal

Perrie Edwards marries Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in gorgeous Portugal wedding

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have officially revealed the name of their newborn son, and it's one steeped in ancient mythology.

What does Midas mean? Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury reveal baby boy's unusual name

Trooping the Colour marks an important occassion in the royal family calendar

What time does Trooping the Colour start? Full 2026 timings schedule revealed

Royals

Princess Anne will dress in her military uniform for this year's Trooping the Colour

Princess Anne's military experience and uniform explained

Royals

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are Kate Middleton and Prince William's three children

Kate Middleton and Prince William's children's full names, ages and royal titles

Royals

Romeo Beckham has reached out to his brother Brooklyn ahead of their family celebrations

Romeo Beckham makes heartfelt statement about brother Brooklyn following family feud

Prince William has a vast military career

Did Prince William serve in the military? Experience and medals revealed

Royals

Mollie King has opened up about her recovery after suffering a frightening health scare.

Mollie King issues heartfelt thank you after 'tough time' following collapse at home

The search for the next James Bond continues to dominate Hollywood conversation, and one name that repeatedly surfaces in discussions is actor Callum Turner.

James Bond rumoured actor Callum Turner breaks silence on Hollywood role

Simba Kudyiwa entered Love Island series 13 as a bombshell.

Love Island 2026's Simba Kudyiwa - age, job and TV dating show past revealed

All the Love Island 2026 stars who have quit, left or been dumped from the villa.

Who left Love Island 2026? Full list of stars dumped from the villa so far

Shakira has spent more than three decades at the top of the music industry and remains one of the most successful Latin artists of all time.

Shakira facts: Age, songs, partner, children, net worth and more

Tommy Murphy is starring in series 13 of Love Island.

Love Island 2026's Tommy Murphy - age, job, Instagram and link to Aidan and Kavan revealed

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are yet to reveal their son's name.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury will announce new baby’s name this weekend – here's when, where and how
Robyn Langton's mum Stacey said her daughter was worried about appearing on Love Island.

Love Island star Robyn's mum shares relatable reason why she almost turned down show

Love Island's George Knight has finally revealed details around why he quit the show.

Love Island's George Knight shares details of shocking phone call that caused 'whirlwind exit'