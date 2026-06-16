Love Island's Robyn reunited with George as pair update fans on relationship status

Fans want to know if Robyn Langton and George Knight are dating now. Picture: Instagram/@georgewknight

By Claire Blackmore

Are Love Island's George Knight and Robyn Langton dating outside the villa? Here's everything they've said about their relationship status right now.

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Love Island bombshell George Knight has reunited with his love interest Robyn Langton now both reality stars have left Mallorca.

While the footballer, 28, decided to quit the show due to a family emergency, the Scouse DJ, 21, was dumped from series 13 after none of the boys chose her during the recoupling.

Inside the villa, fireworks exploded between the pair who couldn't keep their hands off each other, but now they're back in the UK fans want to know if the spark is still there.

So are George and Robyn dating? Here's everything the duo have said about their relationship status since landing back in London – and the evidence to back it up.

George and Robyn hit it off inside the villa. Picture: ITV

Are Love Island's George and Robyn dating?

George's early exit came as a shock to his fellow Islanders, who weren't prepared to wave him off so soon.

Robyn was especially upset at her man's abrupt departure, but she also left just a few days later and the couple have since reconnected off-camera.

The Dorking FC player posted a video of their sweet reunion on Instagram, which captured them both running into each other's arms as they hugged and smiled.

Dumped cast mate Ope Sowande also shared a snap of the happy duo getting close as they enjoyed a meal out together in London this week.

The Love Island stars were thrilled to see each other. Picture: Instagram/@georgewknight

While it isn't currently clear how serious she is about taking things to the next level, Robyn did hint at her intentions when she was first interviewed on Love Island: Aftersun last Sunday.

"We've spoke, we've had a little FaceTime," she said. "But I don't know. I'm just enjoying time with my family at the minute, I'm not even focusing on that.

"But yeah, we've had a good conversation. George is boss. We get on really, really well. We've had a few convos, and we'll see."

After she was dumped, she also said of their romance: "I really enjoyed getting to know George. It’s unfortunate that he had to go home, but I hope he’s okay. That was my main concern.

"We really hit it off straight away and he was a lovely boy. There were a few ups and downs, which is inevitable in there, but once we had a conversation, we smoothed things out.

"I’m looking forward to speaking to him when I’m home."

The pair had a catch-up with co-star Ope Sowande in London. Picture: Instagram/@georgewknight

George is being equally as mysterious with his plans as fans recently filmed him getting steamy with a mysterious blonde on a night out.

In the blurry clip, he appears to be snogging the unknown woman outside a chicken shop in London, totally unfazed by onlookers.

"Love Island star George spotted outside Morley’s Battersea on Falcon Road with a new girl," the TikTok film was captioned.

But before this recent smooch, he told ex-Islander Harrison Solomon during a live stream that he'd love to reconnect with Robyn once she got home.

"Definitely like to speak to her for sure. Like there was definitely a vibe there, she was just such a good girl. Definitely the best personality of all the girls," he revealed.

When the Liverpool beauty was later dumped from the island, George gushed: "Bring my girl home. British Airways first class, bring her home. Nice warm dinner."