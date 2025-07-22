Are Love Island's Harrison and Lauren still together?

22 July 2025, 14:48

Are Love Island's Harrison and Lauren still together? Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's what's happened between Harrison Solomon and Lauren Wood since they left the Love Island villa.

Harrison Solomon, 22, and Lauren Wood, 26, found what they were looking for on Love Island when they left the villa just days apart, with the self-proclaimed 'young bull' leaving the show just a day after the dog-walker's dumping.

While in the villa, Harrison became one of the most controversial characters of the series, with his antics of juggling romances with Helena and Toni, and then Lauren and Toni, raising a lot of eyebrows both in and out of the villa.

Despite going behind her back to convince Toni to recouple with him during his final week, Harrison made another U-turn and decided he'd made a mistake, continuing his romance with Lauren on the side. When she was eventually dumped from the show, Harrison made the choice to leave just a day afterwards to be with her.

But where are Harrison and Lauren now? Are they still together and what have they said about their Love Island journeys?

Harrison became one of the most controversial characters of the series. Picture: ITV

Are Love Island's Harrison and Lauren still together?

Yes, Harrison and Lauren are still together. While they have continued dating since leaving Love Island, they are not yet boyfriend and girlfriend.

When Lauren was dumped from the villa, she begged Harrison to leave with her. While he was tempted to leave the same evening as her, Harrison waited until the next day to make his decision. Eventually, he gathered the cast around the firepit to tell them he was leaving.

On the following episode of Love Island: Aftersun, we got to watch the moment Harrison and Lauren were reunited. After running into each other's arms, the pair declared their love for each other, and Harrison told her he wanted Lauren to be his girlfriend.

However, back in the studio with Maya Jama, Harrison and Lauren explained that they are in fact not boyfriend and girlfriend just yet.

Harrison was involved in a love triangle with Lauren and Toni. Picture: itv

Following his exit from Love Island, Harrison reflected on the mistake he had made on the show - including sleeping with Lauren while pursuing Toni - taking to social media to share his thoughts.

"Back on home turf and carrying every lesson with me," Harrison wrote: "What a whirlwind, confusing, raw, beautiful in parts, and deeply humbling. I entered with the intention not to hurt anyone. Truthfully, although I didn’t manage that, I leave with a heart more open, and a soul willing to learn. Life isn’t always easy, it’s felt, it’s flawed, it’s full of growth. Thank you to those who saw the good in me even when I struggled to see it myself. This is just the beginning."

Since then, Harrison and Lauren have been enjoying each other's company and their new found fame. Posting a picture of them kissing on Instagram, the pair captioned the post: "I found what I came here for🤍."

