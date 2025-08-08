Are Love Island's Shakira and Harry still together?

Fans are desperate to know if Harry and Shakira's rocky romance will last. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Shakira Khan and Harry Cooksley's on-off relationship gripped viewers from the get-go but are the couple still together now they've left Mallorca? Here's the latest on their romance.

Love Island stars Shakira Khan and Harry Cooksley had a rocky road to love in this year's steamy villa, only rekindling their romance towards the end of the series.

The flirty footballer, 30, was coupled up with now ex-girlfriend Helena Ford for the majority of his time on TV, but it was the brunette beauty, 22, who stole his heart from the start.

After weeks of secret eye contact, heartbreak and emotional chats, the couple found their way back to one another and came second in the 12th season of the ITV dating show.

But with so much at stake and Harry's notorious wandering eye at play, fans are dying to know if their relationship even made it home from Mallorca – so are Love Island's Harry and Shakira still together? Here's what we know.

Shakira and Harry put on a loved-up display on Lorraine. Picture: ITV

Are Love Island's Shakira and Harry still together?

Judging by their recent activity on social media, Shakira and Harry are still very much together.

Since touching down in the UK, the part-time Disney princess has posted a string of stories featuring her beau on Instagram.

One playful video saw the glamorous reality star laughing as the footballer gifted her two ready meals for the 'pie date' they agreed on inside the villa.

The runners-up also appeared on ITV's Lorraine on Friday 8th August to talk about their blossoming romance in their first TV interview since Love Island's After Sun.

Stand-in host Christine Lampard quizzed the second-place pair on their turbulent time, which saw them break up and make up multiple times.

The pair rekindled their romance towards the end of the show. Picture: ITV

She asked: "Exclusive now? Or not just yet?"

To which Harry replied: "So, for me, when we rekindled and we recoupled, I only had eyes for Shakira, there's no one else I want to get to know.

"That hasn't changed since coming on the outside world. So, I think 'exclusive' isn't such a thing on the outside, in terms saying 'Oh, we're exclusive'."

Despite their budding love, Harry still has to face Shakira's family who have given him a frosty reception so far.

When questioned about plans for her mum to meet her boyfriend again, Shakira said: "She's on holiday, she's cruising about at the minute, so we've not had a chance to catch up. But, I did tell her on the phone yesterday that Harry had bought me some flowers and pie. She went, 'Hmm'.

"I think she's warming to him! She wants to meet you. We've got some plans next week, sooner rather than later."

What happened during Shakira and Harry's Love Island journey?

Shakira and Harry first locked eyes on day one of Love Island as both were part of the original starting line-up.

The marketing executive chose to couple up with Ben, but he was quickly taken by Las Vegas girl Toni.

After a whirlwind 24 hours in which Shakira turned heads, Harry decided to recouple with the pretty northerner and all was well until he and Helena snuck off to the Hideaway.

The duo then coupled up, despite Harry getting to know plenty of other bombshells, and became exclusive after claiming they had an "undeniable" connection.

Meanwhile, Shakira flirted among the guys and struck up a romance with best friend Conor Phillips in a bid to forget her heartbreak.

But it didn't quite click and the pair eventually made their way back to one another.

After their shock recouping, Harry and Shakira snagged second place in the Love Island 2025 final, losing out to Toni and Cach.