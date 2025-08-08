Are Love Island's Shakira and Harry still together?

8 August 2025, 16:01

Fans are desperate to know if Harry and Shakira's rocky romance will last.
Fans are desperate to know if Harry and Shakira's rocky romance will last. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Shakira Khan and Harry Cooksley's on-off relationship gripped viewers from the get-go but are the couple still together now they've left Mallorca? Here's the latest on their romance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island stars Shakira Khan and Harry Cooksley had a rocky road to love in this year's steamy villa, only rekindling their romance towards the end of the series.

The flirty footballer, 30, was coupled up with now ex-girlfriend Helena Ford for the majority of his time on TV, but it was the brunette beauty, 22, who stole his heart from the start.

After weeks of secret eye contact, heartbreak and emotional chats, the couple found their way back to one another and came second in the 12th season of the ITV dating show.

But with so much at stake and Harry's notorious wandering eye at play, fans are dying to know if their relationship even made it home from Mallorca – so are Love Island's Harry and Shakira still together? Here's what we know.

Shakira and Harry put on a loved-up display on Lorraine.
Shakira and Harry put on a loved-up display on Lorraine. Picture: ITV

Are Love Island's Shakira and Harry still together?

Judging by their recent activity on social media, Shakira and Harry are still very much together.

Since touching down in the UK, the part-time Disney princess has posted a string of stories featuring her beau on Instagram.

One playful video saw the glamorous reality star laughing as the footballer gifted her two ready meals for the 'pie date' they agreed on inside the villa.

The runners-up also appeared on ITV's Lorraine on Friday 8th August to talk about their blossoming romance in their first TV interview since Love Island's After Sun.

Stand-in host Christine Lampard quizzed the second-place pair on their turbulent time, which saw them break up and make up multiple times.

The pair rekindled their romance towards the end of the show.
The pair rekindled their romance towards the end of the show. Picture: ITV

She asked: "Exclusive now? Or not just yet?"

To which Harry replied: "So, for me, when we rekindled and we recoupled, I only had eyes for Shakira, there's no one else I want to get to know.

"That hasn't changed since coming on the outside world. So, I think 'exclusive' isn't such a thing on the outside, in terms saying 'Oh, we're exclusive'."

Despite their budding love, Harry still has to face Shakira's family who have given him a frosty reception so far.

When questioned about plans for her mum to meet her boyfriend again, Shakira said: "She's on holiday, she's cruising about at the minute, so we've not had a chance to catch up. But, I did tell her on the phone yesterday that Harry had bought me some flowers and pie. She went, 'Hmm'.

"I think she's warming to him! She wants to meet you. We've got some plans next week, sooner rather than later."

What happened during Shakira and Harry's Love Island journey?

Shakira and Harry first locked eyes on day one of Love Island as both were part of the original starting line-up.

The marketing executive chose to couple up with Ben, but he was quickly taken by Las Vegas girl Toni.

After a whirlwind 24 hours in which Shakira turned heads, Harry decided to recouple with the pretty northerner and all was well until he and Helena snuck off to the Hideaway.

The duo then coupled up, despite Harry getting to know plenty of other bombshells, and became exclusive after claiming they had an "undeniable" connection.

Meanwhile, Shakira flirted among the guys and struck up a romance with best friend Conor Phillips in a bid to forget her heartbreak.

But it didn't quite click and the pair eventually made their way back to one another.

After their shock recouping, Harry and Shakira snagged second place in the Love Island 2025 final, losing out to Toni and Cach.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Love Island star Dejon's brother's sister releases tell all book 'Surviving Dejon'

Love Island star Dejon's brother's sister releases tell all book 'Surviving Dejon'

Dejon said he takes "full accountability" for his actions.

Love Island's Dejon hits back at 'narcissist' claims after relative brands him 'manipulative'
Harry's mum Julia joked she 'disowned' him for his villa behaviour.

Love Island's Harry admits his mum didn't vote for him and Shakira to win final

Fans are hoping for a Love Island 2025 reunion

Everything we know about the Love Island 2025 reunion so far

Dejon's brother's sister has broken her silence

Dejon's brother's sister labels Love Island star a 'narcissist' as she breaks silence

Yasmin has announced Miaow Miaow's death

Love Island's Yasmin announces devastating death of cat Miaow Miaow after cancer battle

Trending on Heart

Chad Michael Murray reveals real motivation behind taking 'heartthrob' roles

Chad Michael Murray reveals real motivation behind taking 'heartthrob' roles

The King is set to deliver a historic address next Friday.

King Charles to address the nation next week as Buckingham Palace releases statement

Royals

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home is airing this month

Ozzy Osbourne documentary date, channel and time revealed

The collectible keepsakes celebrate the iconic British comics.

Royal Mail celebrates Monty Python with special edition stamps featuring iconic scenes

Lifestyle

A new bombshell has been dropped in the Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton DNA saga

New bombshell claim in Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton DNA row revealed

Chris Hughes recalled the moment he told JoJo Siwa he had feelings for her.

Chris Hughes reveals sweet old-fashioned way he confessed his feelings for JoJo Siwa

The Freakier Friday soundtrack has been released

Freakier Friday soundtrack revealed as songs released

Fans questioned why Joe's son Harry wasn't present.

Stacey Solomon 'mum-shamed' for not taking stepson Harry on lavish family holiday

Nick Jonas has revealed the cute tradition he is keeping up

Nick Jonas reveals the sweet family tradition he's carrying on for daughter Malti

Kelsey's son Phoenix was 'born sleeping' earlier this year.

Kelsey Parker breaks silence on heartbreaking baby loss and reveals how she told her children
Myleene Klass posted a defiant statement on social media.

Myleene Klass reveals 'proof' her ex-husband 'cheated with celeb' as she vows to speak up

Mariah Carey has revealed she embarrassed her son online

Mariah Carey reveals hilarious moment she embarrassed her kids online

The Love Island stars have been busy since leaving the villa

Everything the Love Island 2025 stars have been up to since leaving the villa

Shakira and Toni have revealed how they feel about the other girls

Love Island's Toni and Shakira break silence on 'feud' with Meg and Helena

Some Love Island couples have found romance

Love Island 2025 couples: Who is still together and who has split?

Love Island's Megan and Conor and carrying on their romance outside of the villa

Are Love Island's Megan and Conor still together?