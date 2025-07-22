Are Love Island's Tommy and Lucy still together?

Tommy and Lucy were dumped by Shakira and Ty in a shock twist. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Love Island’s Tommy Bradley fell for bombshell Lucy Quinn during Casa Amor – but are the reality couple still together? Here's everything we know since the pair were dumped from the show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island’s Tommy Bradley had his head well and truly turned when he locked eyes on make-up artist Lucy Quinn, 21, in Casa Amor.

The landscape gardener, 22, deserted his budding relationship with Emily Moran, 24, to bring the blonde bombshell back to the main villa after the two struck up a sweet romance.

Fast forward a few days and the pair were dumped from the island in a shock twist, which saw the show's 'most compatible couple', Shakira & Ty, choose two Islanders to go home.

Despite their strong connection, Tommy and Lucy were the unlucky duo – but since landing back in London, what's become of their romance?

Tommy recoupled with Lucy after Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Are Love Island's Tommy and Lucy still together?

Tommy and Lucy were laser-focused on each other in both Casa Amor and the Love Island villa, but has their budding romance continued to blossom since leaving Mallorca?

Judging by their social media accounts, both the Islanders are still very keen on spending time together – and they're not scared to share their relationship status with fans.

Just days after arriving in the UK, the glamorous scouser posted a string of Instagram Stories that featured her love interest Tommy as the two enjoyed a series of romantic dinner dates in London.

The first saw the couple drinking wine and eating Italian food at Mayfair restaurant Bocconcino, followed by a loved-up double date with Harrison and Lauren.

Sipping cocktails and eating dinner at celebrity hotspot Sheesh, the foursome looked just as happy as when they first coupled up on this year's explosive series.

Lucy also shared a fun video of her grinning from ear to ear as she performed a dance with Tommy online.

The couple put on a loved-up display on social media. Picture: Instagram

Tommy has since posted a message of thanks to his fans for their support following his surprise exit.

Although he didn't mention Lucy directly in the post, he previously said he was "happy" to leave with his new love by his side.

He wrote: "What an unbelievable experience. Walking into that Villa was completely out of my comfort zone, but I’m so glad I did it. These past 6 weeks have been the best of my life. I’ve learned so much about myself, how I handle situations, and the importance of staying true to who you are.

"I couldn’t shy away from my emotions in there, and although it got hard at times, I wouldn’t change a thing. The laughs, the challenges, the friendships… it’s all been unforgettable.

The Love Island pair's romance has continued back home. Picture: Instagram

"I’ve made friends for life and memories I’ll treasure forever. Massive thank you to everyone at ITV and the Love Island team for the opportunity and all the support behind the scenes. It means more than you know.

"And to every single person who’s taken the time to message, support or show love, thank you. It’s honestly been overwhelming in the best way, and I wish I could reply to every one of you.

"Here’s to whatever comes next 👊."

Tommy and Lucy have been on double dates with Harrison and Lauren. Picture: Instagram

Lucy also praised her followers on social media after leaving hand-in-hand with Tommy, writing: "HEY EVERYONE!

"I just wanted to say the biggest thank you to everyone who has supported me, I am literally blown away by all your lovely messages and comments!

"I had the best time in love island and met some amazing people and made friendships to last forever. I can’t wait for this next chapter to begin ❤️

"Excited for Aftersun on Sunday🫶🏻."