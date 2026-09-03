Are Love Island's Yasmin and Tommy still together?

3 September 2026, 12:26

Love Island's Tommy and Yasmin left the villa loved up in July 2026
Love Island's Tommy and Yasmin left the villa loved up in July 2026. Picture: Yasmin/Tommy/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Love Island 2026 brought together Tommy Stagg and Yasmin Hadlow but fans are convinced they've already split.

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Yasmin Hadlow had a tough time in the Love Island villa with potential love interests until Essex boy Tommy Stagg came along.

In the last few weeks of the ITV2 show, their relationship truly flourished with them even declaring their love for one another before being dumped from the island by their fellow contestants.

Since leaving the villa in July 2026, Tommy and Yasmin remained pretty loved up, doing the podcast circuit together and attending the Love Island reunion.

However, fans have become convinced their romantic bubble has popped just months after they exited the ITV2 show.

Love Island's Tommy and Yasmin were inseparable when they left the villa
Love Island's Tommy and Yasmin were inseparable when they left the villa. Picture: Yasmin Hadlow/Instagram

Are Love Island's Tommy and Yasmin still together?

Unfortunately, Tommy and Yasmin appear to have broken up after they've gone completely social media silent on one another.

Upon leaving the dating show, they regularly appeared on each other's pages but in recent weeks they've both returned to just posting their own lives.

Tommy uploaded a collection of snaps from August with no signs of Yasmin. He also uploaded an inspirational quote which some fans have taken to be a slight dig at his potential ex.

It read: "Please never dim who you are in an attempt to be liked by everyone. Those who matter will love you at full brightness and everyone else can adjust."

Under Tommy's photos, fans were quick to notice the lack of Yasmin's presence and commented: "Break up?"

Someone else added: "No Yas in any of these, shame I thought you guys were great together. Bring on whatever comes next xx"

The same is happening on Yasmin's pages too as she uploaded pictures from a recent holiday with no sign of Tommy.

However, despite all this, neither of the Love Island stars have commented on their relationship status, giving some fans hope that they're still together.

Winners Julia and Lorenzo have also been plagued by split rumours since leaving while Mica and Samraj, Jasmin and Kavan and Ellie and Finley are all still going strong.

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