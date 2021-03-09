Love Island Australia season 2: What happened with Cartier Surjan and Adam Farrugia?

Cartier Surjan and Adam Farrugia dated on Love Island Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/ITV2

Are Adam and Cartier still together and what happened to them on Love Island Australia?

**Warning Love Island Australia 2019 spoilers below**

Love Island Australia season 2 has currently got us dreaming about finally going on holiday soon.

The second series of the reality show actually aired all the way back in 2019 Down Under, but here in the UK, we are only just watching the drama unfold.

But one couple who seemed like they were going to get their happy ending was Cartier Surjan and Adam Farrugia.

They may have been from totally different worlds, but it seems as though opposites really do attract in this case.

Adam and Cartier coupled up on Love Island Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

But what happened to Cartier and Adam, and did they stay together?

What happened with Cartier and Adam?

After getting together in the villa, Adam and Cartier’s romance seemed to be going from strength to strength, with the pair even spending a night in the Hideaway.

But Adam did end up breaking things off between the two after he said there wasn’t a connection on his part and he couldn’t progress in their relationship.

He was then dumped from Love Island when Cartier chose to progress things with Matt Zukowski during a shock recoupling.

Adam broke up with Cartier on Love Island Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/Instagram

Following his time on the show, Adam said just didn’t feel a romantic spark.

“We were really good together but you know, as time goes on sometimes things change,” he said.

“Being in the villa, you can't compare it to anything else. It's actually...it's crazy.

“When we went to the hideaway we finally got that alone time that we wanted to hang out by ourselves and even when it was just Cartier and I, our chats just weren't there.

“It was just really, I don't know...like stale. Our one on one time just from being in the villa for so long with each other, and even when we got away, Cartier was still sort of reserved.”

Co-star Jessie Wynter later went on to say Adam was ‘realistic’ and knew their relationship wouldn’t work.

“Adam really put into perspective whether he thinks the relationship would work outside,” Jessie told HuffPost Australia.

“They were really, really happy and really enjoyed each other’s company in the villa but then you have to take your mind out of the villa. You have to really ask yourself, ‘Do you think it will work?’

“I think Adam, he asked himself that question and he realised that maybe no [it won’t], and he kind of saved a lot of pain really.

“Adam was very realistic with Cartier and he was straightforward and honest. It’s really easy to get sucked into the villa bubble but I think good on Adam for what he did.”

While Cartier made it all the way to the final with Matt, the pair split just a few weeks after the cameras stopped rolling.

As for Adam, he is now happily loved up with girlfriend Renee Skwierczynski.

