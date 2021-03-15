Love Island Australia's Isabelle Green is now a mum two years after the show

Isabelle Green from Love Island Australia is now a mum. Picture: Instagram/Channel Nine

Where is Isabelle from Love Island Australia now and what happened with Matt?

**Warning Love Island Australia season 2 spoilers below**

With summer right around the corner, we’re getting in the mood by bingeing on Love Island Australia.

The second season of the reality show originally aired back in 2019, but Brits are only just getting to watch the drama unfold on ITV2.

Viewers will know Isabelle Green as a member of the Bomb Squad who entered the villa with her eyes firmly on Matt Zukowski.

When this didn’t work out, she moved on to Blake Williamson but was dumped from Love Island before the finale.

And two years after the show took place, Isabelle has well and truly moved on from the drama as she is now a mum.

The 28-year-old announced the birth of her first daughter in January this year, sharing a sweet photo on Instagram.

She told her followers: “Meet Dakota born at 12:33pm on the first of January 2021.

“I'll be offline and most likely not responding to all your messages as I'm in recovery mode and learning to be a Mumma but I truly do appreciate your love and support.”

The model announced the surprise pregnancy in July, writing on social media: “The last four months have been WILDDDDD to say the least. Creating a mini-me takes some work.”

Isabelle Green was a member of the Love Island bomb squad. Picture: ITV2

Isabelle has been documenting her journey through motherhood on Instagram, showing off her newborn, but she has not revealed who the father is.

Meanwhile, back on Love Island, the star lost her place on the show after her fellow stars voted to dump her.

Speaking to 9Entertainment, she later revealed she felt it was the right time to go, saying: "I was in agreement with the other Islanders.

“ I think it was my time to go. I had taken risks and tried to build relationships and see where they would head with different people.

"I was at a point where it was close to the end and there was no one else who I would have time to build something with."

