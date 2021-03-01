Love Island Australia series two: Which couples are still together now?

Are any of the Love Island Australia season 2 couples still together? Here's what we know...

**Warning Love Island Australia season 2 spoilers below**

With the UK version cancelled last, Love Island Australia is back on our screens to entertain the nation this Spring.

And while plenty of drama went down in the villa back in 2019, the real shockers came after the cameras stopped rolling.

So, where is the cast of Australian Love Island season 2 cast now and are any of the couples still together? Here’s what you need to know…

Jessie Wynter and Todd Elton

Jessie and Todd looked like love’s young dream when they finally paired up at the end of the series.

But after coming in fourth on the show, the couple only managed to stay together for three months before calling it quits.

In February 2020, Jessie said: “This post isn’t easy to write and isn’t something I want to be confirming but sadly, yes the relationship between Todd and I is over.

“I know that coming off of a reality television show people will have their opinions which is a position I put myself in but please be mindful that at the end of the day we have feelings and breakups aren’t easy.”

Cartier Surjan and Matt Zukowski

After Cartier broke up with Adam Farrugia, she finally got together with Matthew and they became one of the most popular Love Island Australia couples.

But it wasn’t to be and the pair lasted less than a month in the outside world.

Announcing their break up in November 2019, Cartier said: “I’ve made the decision that Matthew and I are better off staying good friends rather than in a relationship,” the 19-year-old said.

“He’s a beautiful guy no doubt about it! Hope you all can respect my decision and support both of us in finding true love.”

Matthew also said: “Moving forward I would just like to let you all know that Cartier has decided that the two of us are better off suited as friends, I respect Cartier and her decision. She is truly a beautiful girl and I wish the best for her in the future! Hope you can all support us finding true love.”

Cynthia Taylu and Aaron Shaw

Cynthia looked like she’d finally found her match with Aaron and the pair made it all the way to the final.

But a week after the cameras stopped rolling, the former couple announced they were no longer together.

Cynthia said at the time: “Throughout my entire Love Island experience, I stayed true to myself and meant everything I said and that’s all I could do. Life is weird and sometimes it’s hard to make sense of things.

“As you’ve all probably noticed, Aaron and I are no longer together. I ask you all to please be respectful of me during this time. It’s been a very draining and emotional time… but I’m looking forward to the future.”

Anna McEvoy and Josh Packham

Anna and Josh were crowned the 2019 winners of Love Island Australia and split the $50,000, prize between them.

But one year after they left hand in hand, the couple decided to go their separate ways.

In November 2020, the couple took to Instagram to announce their sad split, with Anna telling fans: “It is with great sadness that Josh and I are going our separate ways.

“I know that so many of you are invested in our relationship but please know we did everything we could to make it work.

“It's extremely difficult to break up with someone who you still love but it is the right thing to do.”

Josh later added: “'We have had an amazing journey but unfortunately sometimes relationships don't work out and two people grow apart.”