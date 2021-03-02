When was Love Island Australia season 2 filmed?

Love Island Australia is airing on ITV2. Picture: ITV2

When was Love Island Australia filmed and has it been on TV before?

Love Island Australia is here to get us through the next few weeks of lockdown.

The series follows the same format as the UK version, with a new batch of singletons all living in a luxury villa together in a bid to find The One.

But while the second season of the reality show is only just airing over here, it is actually an old series filmed way before the pandemic.

So, when was Love Island Australia season 2 filmed? Here’s what we know…

Love island Australia season 2 was filmed in Fiji. Picture: ITV2

When was Love Island Australia season 2 filmed?

The second season of Love Island Australia premiered on the Nine Network and 9Now on Monday, 7 October 2019.

Read More: Love Island Australia series two: Which couples are still together now?

Presented by Sophie Monk and narrated by Eoghan McDermott, the series ran for 35 days with the finale airing on November 14.

Love Island Australia season 2 aired in the UK last year on ITVBe, but this is the first time it’s got a primetime TV spot.

And if you can’t wait to find out what happened at the end, you can find out who won Love Island Australia season 2 HERE.

While the first series of the Aussie dating show was filmed in Majorca, for the second season producers moved it to Fiji.

Sophie Monk is presenting Love Island Australia again. Picture: ITV2

The stunning country boasts incredible beaches and is much closer to Australia, meaning they could transport the contestants more easily.

Majella Wiemers, ITV Studios’ head of entertainment, said it was ‘easier’ to film in Fiji.

Speaking to The Sunday Telegraph, she said: “We still have a crew of casting agents back in Sydney who are selecting contestants while the show’s on air to come into later episodes.

"We can be more reactive and send someone in within 48 hours if we think they’d be good for the villa.”

Love Island Australia kicked off with ten hopefuls hoping to find their perfect match.

Among the contestants was businesswoman Vanessa Sierra, lifeguard Cartier Surjan, waitress Jessie Wynter, Executive Assistant Cassie Lansdell and model Cynthia Taylu.

The boys were made up of wrestler and model Matthew Zukowski, Personal Trainer Gerard Majda, business owner Maurice Salib, DJ Sam Withers and plasterer Adam Farrugia.

Now Read: Love Island Australia season 2: Where is the cast now and what happened after the show?