Where is Love Island Australia season 3 being filmed?

11 November 2021, 09:08

Where is Love Island Australia filmed?
Where is Love Island Australia filmed? Picture: ITVBe

Why is Love Island Australia 2021 not being filmed in Port Douglas and where is the new location?

It might be freezing cold here in the UK, but things are really heating up over in Love Island Australia as the third season kicks off.

And while we usually have to wait a few months until the Aussie version of the dating show hits our screens, ITVBe is airing the 2021 season at the same time over here.

But where was it filmed in Australia? Here’s what we know…

Love Island Australia season three had to change filming locations
Love Island Australia season three had to change filming locations. Picture: ITV

Where is Love Island Australia season three filmed?

Love Island Australia has been filming in Federal, a northern NSW coastal town which is a 25-minute drive from Byron Bay's town centre.

The show was originally going to be filmed in sunny Port Douglas, Queensland for its third season, with presenter Sophie Monk announcing: “I can’t wait to join a whole new group of girls and guys looking for love.

“And filming in my hometown of Queensland is an added bonus for me as well, as Port Douglas is one of my favourite places to visit.”

But Channel Nine had to change their plans last minute due to strict coronavirus rules.

Love Island Australia is filmed near Byron Bay
Love Island Australia is filmed near Byron Bay. Picture: ITVBe

ITV Studios Australia CEO & Managing Director, David Mott, said in a statement: "As a result of the current COVID-19 situation and fluctuating border restrictions, we have decided to move the filming location of the upcoming third season of Love Island Australia to Federal, Northern NSW.

"This decision has been made with the best interests and safety of all cast and crew involved. We have found a brilliant location and can't wait to get started."

This means that every season of Love Island Australia has been filmed at a different location.

Series one of Love Island Australia took a note from the UK series and was filmed in a luxury villa in Mallorca, Spain.

However, bosses decided to move the location a little closer to home in 2019 as series two was filmed in Fiji.

The move was because it is closer to Australia so new cast members could be flown over at short notice.

