Love Island babies: All the couples who've had children together

A handful of Love Island couples have had babies. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

From Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, to Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow, we take a look at the Love Island couples who have started families.

Love Island has seen some incredible romances in its time – but some of these lovestruck couples have ended up with more than just a partner.

A handful of Islanders have committed to each other outside the villa and decided to start a family together.

Season five's winners Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury welcomed a little girl into the world in 2023, while Olivia and Alex Bowen are continuing to grow their brood. But they aren't the only couples who have grown their families since leaving the series.

Here, we take a trip down memory lane and look at all the Love Island babies born out of couples who met on the iconic show.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury (Season 5)

Molly and Tommy have a daughter named Bambi. Picture: Instagram

On/off couple Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury captivated viewers with their whirlwind romance during their time on the show in 2019.

After stealing the boxer's heart as a bombshell, influencer Molly continued her sizzling love story with Tommy outside the villa.

The pair welcomed a baby girl called Bambi four years later on 23rd January 2023 and got engaged in Ibiza the same year.

The two announced their shock split in August 2024, but the two rekindled their relationship in early 2025.

Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow (Season 3)

Jamie and Camilla have three children together. . Picture: Instagram

Fans of series three fell head over heels for Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt's sweet relationship.

After a string of unlucky situationships in 2017, their genuine connection blew viewers away.

The couple left the villa together, got married in 2021 and have since built a beautiful family of five.

Their first daughter Nell was born in October 2020, their second Nora arrived in May 2022, and they welcomed son Brodie in May 2024.

Jessica Shears and Dom Lever (Season 3)

Jess and Dom share two boys together. Picture: Instagram

Jessica Shears and Dom Lever surprised Love Island fans when their passionate romance blossomed outside the show.

He fell hook, line and sinker for the model during the turbulent 2017 series but many viewers weren't convinced their love would last.

Dom proved the doubters wrong and proposed to Jess that same year. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first son, Presley, in 2019.

In 2022, Jess gave birth to another baby boy and despite the couple sharing pictures of their sons online, neither has officially announced his name.

Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland (Season 2)

Olivia and Alex have a son, Abel, together. Picture: Instagram

Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland are without doubt one of the show's most loved couples.

The two built a really special bond inside the villa – and outside they only got stronger.

The popular lovebirds were the first official Love Island couple to ever get married, cementing their relationship with a glamorous Essex wedding in 2018.

Four years later in June 2022, they announced the safe arrival of son Abel.

In January 2025, the couple told fans they were expecting their second child.

The duo posted a series of heartwarming family snaps on social media that saw Olivia cradling her growing tummy and Abel kissing the scan picture of his future sibling.

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey (Season 2)

Cara and Nathan have two kids together, Freddie and Delilah. Picture: Instagram

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey first met during series two of Love Island back in 2016.

The couple had a turbulent start to their relationship away from the cameras, separating for a while in 2017, but they soon got back on track and married the same year.

Son Freddie was born in December 2017 and daughter Delilah arrived in July 2020.

Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison (Season 1)

Cally and Luis share a daughter named Vienna. Picture: Instagram/@misscallyjane

Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison fell for each other during the 2015 series of Love Island.

The couple made it work outside the villa for a number of years, welcoming a little girl called Vienna in May 2017.

However the pair split in 2018, announcing their break-up when their daughter was just one.