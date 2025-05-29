Love Island babies: All the couples who've had children together

29 May 2025, 16:39

A handful of Love Island couples have had babies.
A handful of Love Island couples have had babies. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

From Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, to Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow, we take a look at the Love Island couples who have started families.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island has seen some incredible romances in its time – but some of these lovestruck couples have ended up with more than just a partner.

A handful of Islanders have committed to each other outside the villa and decided to start a family together.

Season five's winners Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury welcomed a little girl into the world in 2023, while Olivia and Alex Bowen are continuing to grow their brood. But they aren't the only couples who have grown their families since leaving the series.

Here, we take a trip down memory lane and look at all the Love Island babies born out of couples who met on the iconic show.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury (Season 5)

Molly and Tommy have a daughter named Bambi.
Molly and Tommy have a daughter named Bambi. Picture: Instagram

On/off couple Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury captivated viewers with their whirlwind romance during their time on the show in 2019.

After stealing the boxer's heart as a bombshell, influencer Molly continued her sizzling love story with Tommy outside the villa.

The pair welcomed a baby girl called Bambi four years later on 23rd January 2023 and got engaged in Ibiza the same year.

The two announced their shock split in August 2024, but the two rekindled their relationship in early 2025.

Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow (Season 3)

Jamie and Camilla have three children together.
Jamie and Camilla have three children together. . Picture: Instagram

Fans of series three fell head over heels for Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt's sweet relationship.

After a string of unlucky situationships in 2017, their genuine connection blew viewers away.

The couple left the villa together, got married in 2021 and have since built a beautiful family of five.

Their first daughter Nell was born in October 2020, their second Nora arrived in May 2022, and they welcomed son Brodie in May 2024.

Jessica Shears and Dom Lever (Season 3)

Jess and Dom share two boys together.
Jess and Dom share two boys together. Picture: Instagram

Jessica Shears and Dom Lever surprised Love Island fans when their passionate romance blossomed outside the show.

He fell hook, line and sinker for the model during the turbulent 2017 series but many viewers weren't convinced their love would last.

Dom proved the doubters wrong and proposed to Jess that same year. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first son, Presley, in 2019.

In 2022, Jess gave birth to another baby boy and despite the couple sharing pictures of their sons online, neither has officially announced his name.

Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland (Season 2)

Olivia and Alex have a son, Abel, together.
Olivia and Alex have a son, Abel, together. Picture: Instagram

Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland are without doubt one of the show's most loved couples.

The two built a really special bond inside the villa – and outside they only got stronger.

The popular lovebirds were the first official Love Island couple to ever get married, cementing their relationship with a glamorous Essex wedding in 2018.

Four years later in June 2022, they announced the safe arrival of son Abel.

In January 2025, the couple told fans they were expecting their second child.

The duo posted a series of heartwarming family snaps on social media that saw Olivia cradling her growing tummy and Abel kissing the scan picture of his future sibling.

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey (Season 2)

Cara and Nathan have two kids together, Freddie and Delilah.
Cara and Nathan have two kids together, Freddie and Delilah. Picture: Instagram

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey first met during series two of Love Island back in 2016.

The couple had a turbulent start to their relationship away from the cameras, separating for a while in 2017, but they soon got back on track and married the same year.

Son Freddie was born in December 2017 and daughter Delilah arrived in July 2020.

Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison (Season 1)

Cally and Luis share a daughter named Vienna.
Cally and Luis share a daughter named Vienna. Picture: Instagram/@misscallyjane

Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison fell for each other during the 2015 series of Love Island.

The couple made it work outside the villa for a number of years, welcoming a little girl called Vienna in May 2017.

However the pair split in 2018, announcing their break-up when their daughter was just one.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Nadia Sawalha has spoken about the Loose Women job cuts

Nadia Sawalha in tears after breaking silence on Loose Women cuts

Jeremy Clarkson is left stunned in an upcoming episode of Clarkson’s Farm

Jeremy Clarkson shocked to find out £5,500 breeding bull is gay

Love Island 2025 has been confirmed

When does Love Island start? The 2025 date and time revealed

At Home with the Furys is back for a second series

At Home with the Furys season two Netflix release date and plot revealed

Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming Harry Potter series

Harry Potter TV series release date, cast, story and filming schedule explained

Can you tell who all these Harry Potter characters are?

Artist reimagines Harry Potter characters as accurate book depictions

Trending on Heart

The Thursday Murder Club cast have been revealed

Thursday Murder Club movie cast revealed: Who's starring in the Richard Osman book adaptation?
Maeva D'Ascanio has revealed she is pregnant with her second child with husband James Taylor

Made In Chelsea's Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor expecting their second child together

Prince and Beyoncé perfom a medley of hits at the 2004 Grammy Awards.

Beyoncé and Prince’s lost 'Purple Rain' duet seen only once on TV

Brad Pitt has spoken out about his divorce from Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt breaks silence on divorce from Angelina Jolie following eight year legal battle

Chris Hughes has added fuel to the ongoing speculation surrounding his relationship with JoJo Siwa

Chris Hughes' telling five-word response about relationship with JoJo Siwa

Kara Tointon bravely reveals she's undergone double mastectomy

Kara Tointon bravely reveals she's undergone double mastectomy amid cancer concerns

Why Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard split

Why Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard split three months after Love Island

Rebel Wilson has opened up about her weight loss

Rebel Wilson reveals what she ate to lose five stone

Sainsbury’s shoppers will soon notice a few familiar sights disappearing from stores

Sainsbury's axe 3 popular supermarket services

News

Deborra-Lee Furnes has spoken out about her split from Hugh Jackman

Deborra-Lee Furness reveals Hugh Jackman 'betrayal' after divorce filing

The ABBA Voyage setlist has been revealed

ABBA Voyage setlist and concert duration revealed

Music

Here's what we know so far about who will play Harry, Ron, Hermione, Dumbledore and Snape

Harry Potter TV series cast: All the confirmed characters revealed

Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will play Harry, Hermione and Ron

Harry Potter TV series cast Harry, Ron and Hermione

The brand new M&S stores will create 550 jobs in the UK.

M&S announces plans to open 12 new stores across the UK

Lifestyle

Amelia Lily has revealed she and fiancé Eddie have welcomed a baby girl

X Factor's Amelia Lily gives birth after 'secret' pregnancy

Britney Spears performing in an American shopping mall in 1998.

16-year-old Britney Spears sings 'Baby One More Time' live at a shopping centre