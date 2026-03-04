Love Island’s Belle brands Harrison 'a bad idea' after sharing shock relationship update

4 March 2026, 11:12

Belle Hassan updated fans on her relationship with Harrison Solomon.
Belle Hassan updated fans on her relationship with Harrison Solomon. Picture: Instagram/@bellehassan

By Claire Blackmore

Belle Hassan fell for Harrison Solomon during this year's Love Island All Stars, but the couple narrowly missed out on the final.

Love Island All Stars favourite Belle Hassan has branded her show crush Harrison Solomon a "bad idea" in a surprise new social media post.

The London-born beauty, 27, fell head over heels for the former professional footballer in the villa last month after he entered as a bombshell towards the end of series three.

His shock arrival came after a string of doomed romances with Sean Stone, Shaq Muhammed and Scott van-der-Sluis, but Belle finally felt as though she'd landed on Mr Right with the 23-year-old charmer.

And now she's updated her fans on their relationship status with a string of new pictures, hinting at exactly how her fourth shot at love was going away from the cameras.

She teased fans with a fresh update on their situation.
She teased fans with a fresh update on their situation. Picture: TikTok/@bellehassan

Belle took to TikTok to post a cosy selfie of herself with Harrison, writing over the snap: "Your a bad idea..."

Teasing followers there was trouble in paradise, she then followed up with a second image that saw Belle holding up her middle finger while Harrison stuck out his tongue.

She cheekily added: "But a real good timeeee," confirming they were continuing to spend time together weeks after jetting back from South Africa.

Clarifying she was still smitten with the reality star, she captioned the whole post: "Chat can we keep him," next to an emoji showing eyes filled with tears.

Then followed up with a cheeky reveal, proving the couple were still going strong.
Then followed up with a cheeky reveal, proving the couple were still going strong. Picture: TikTok/@bellehassan

Fans were thrilled to see they were still going strong and flooded her social media post with well wishes.

"You’re on everyone’s minds Belle. You stay winning, everyone’s obsessed," wrote one follower.

"I’ve rooted for this since you two started! Don’t listen to haters you both do what you want," gushed a second.

"You were my favourite girt from start to finish and he knows he’s lucky to have you," agreed a third.

While a fourth commented: "This is gotta be a keeper she’s absolutely stunning."

Initially, their relationship had come under fire after rumours suggested that Harrison was still in touch with his former girlfriend Lauren Wood.

The exes met during series 12 of Love Island last summer, and only split in October, with Lauren claiming the pair were actually planning on getting back together.

During the All Stars final, Maya Jama quizzed Harrison on the speculation, but he held firm and even branded his ex-partner a 'liar' for suggesting there was a chance of rekindling their relationship.

He told the ITV host: "It’s a shame because we broke up very amicably. I feel a lot of things she said in the podcast were untrue. I feel I need to air it in private, have a conversation with her and go from there."

According to the footballer, the couple broke up at the end of October and hadn't seen each other since.

"It’s a shame she did that and tried to twist things," he added.

Belle later chimed in: "It’s not nice. She’s upset, things could have been clearer, fair enough. Break ups are difficult.

"It’s for you to sort out. Hopefully you can do it in private. Hopefully you guys sort it and everything’s nice."

Harrison and Lauren split just months before he entered All Stars.
Harrison and Lauren split just months before he entered All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@_laurenkwood

The 2025 Islander previously told The Sun they had been speaking daily and she was "blindsided" when he entered the Love Island villa.

Speaking on the Showbiz Fix podcast, Lauren explained: "We actually spoke right up until the moment he got the flight out there and we’d been speaking every single day all day, we have done since leaving the villa last year, since our season.

"It wasn’t until I rang him because I’d not heard from him all day, which is unheard of, and I heard the dial tone and my heart sank because I was like… surely not."

