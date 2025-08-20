Love Island's Ben and Alima's 'secret' relationship revealed

20 August 2025, 14:26

Ben and Alima have hinted they are dating
Ben and Alima have hinted they are dating. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

After getting to know each other in the Love Island villa, it looks like Ben and Alima's connection may have made it into the outside world.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island stars Ben and Alima have sparked rumours they have rekindled their romance after their fellow season 12 castmates hinted the pair were back together.

Viewers first saw sparks fly between the two in the villa, however their connection was cut short when the Scottish star left the show after the Heart Rate Challenge. Following this Ben grew close to Andrada, however after their relationship crumbled just days before the Love Island final, meaning both Ben and Alima are currently single.

Now it looks like things are heating up between the couple, with sources telling The Sun: "Alima and Ben have grown close since leaving the villa. Ben is single after his split from Andrada and Alima is also a single lady."

The insider added: "They're enjoying some harmless flirting and are trying to pick up where they left off."

Alima and Ben grew close whilst in the villa
Alima and Ben grew close whilst in the villa. Picture: ITV

They continued: "It's very early stages and it doesn't mean that anything will actually come of this, but they're enjoying getting to know each other better. Either way they're good friends and have a lovely connection."

Speculation about their blossoming relationship began when Ben posted an sketch of his "soulmate" which looked an awful lot like Alima.

Their fellow Islanders also spotted the resemblance between the image and Alima, with their castmate Shakira posting: "Please collect your boyfriend" and tagging Alima.

Ben and Andrada's relationship fell apart
Ben and Andrada's relationship fell apart. Picture: ITV

Things reached new heights when Ben posted a video of himself walking across a bridge, with Harrison commenting: "Who’s recording?👀", leading fans to believe Alima was behind the camera.

Ben's comment section was then filled with chatter about his relationship with Alima, as one fan wrote: "Alima and Ben are back."

While another stated: "Ben and Alima content please."

After leaving the villa Ben opened up about his dalliance with Alima, saying: "It wasn't planned at all, when Remell left we naturally gravitated towards one another. We knew we were attracted to each other and we got along so well, it made sense!"

Alima may be dating Ben
Alima may be dating Ben. Picture: ITV

He continued: "She’s one of the nicest girls I’ve ever met, funny and gorgeous. Alima’s heart rate challenge was a joke! I enjoyed every minute of it."

Alima also hinted that there could be romance in the future, with the star saying: "Ben and I had a couple of chats at the start, we actually did lock eyes on the first day but he and Shakira got on well and Remell came in. I think Ben is a very misunderstood guy, he doesn’t express himself in the best way sometimes!

"In the Villa you could see there was a character development to him, I think he calmed down a bit and apologised to all the girls he needed to apologise to after everything that happened. There’s a softer side to him, he's actually a very nice boy. He was there for me a lot in the Villa, it’s a shame we didn’t get to explore things more."

So far neither Ben nor Alima have confirmed their romance, however we're keeping our eyes peeled for any new developments!

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Olivia and Alex Bowen announced the birth of their daughter Sienna

Love Island's Olivia and Alex Bowen announce birth of daughter and reveal sweet name

Maya Jama has officially taken sides in the Love Island camp.

Maya Jama confesses she only follows three Love Island girls following final

The Love Island cast reunited

Inside the Love Island reunion as season 12 cast reunite

Emma and Matt have been married since 2008

Emma and Matt Willis' sweet relationship timeline revealed

The Love Is Blind UK release schedule has been revealed

Love Is Blind UK episode release dates confirmed as season two begins

Love Is Blind

Some Love Is Blind UK couples are still together

All the Love Is Blind UK couples who are still together from season one

Love Is Blind

Trending on Heart

Sam Faiers has given Billie Shepherd some advice

Sam Faiers slammed for giving Billie Shepherd ‘dangerous’ advice about son’s medical issue

Shakira sang 'Cazador de Amor' – translated as 'Hunter of Love'– a song she wrote and composed herself, on the TV show Caribe Alegre Y Tropical.

Shakira's incredible TV performance aged 14 singing her own track remembered

Stacey Solomon has defended her lavish holiday

Stacey Solomon defends £1000 a night holiday in Turkey as fans brand her 'smug'

Princess Andre has opened up about her relationship with Katie Price and Peter Andre

Princess Andre breaks silence on parents 'feud' after Peter Andre blasts Katie Price's 'lies'
Molly-Mae and Tommy's relationship has been questioned

Are Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury back together? Everything we know about their relationship
Tommy Fury confirmed he and Molly-Mae were back together.

Tommy Fury reveals what really happened with Molly-Mae as he shares engagement update

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's relationship timeline and dramatic split explained

Perrie Edwards shares her pain at losing two babies.

Perrie Edwards breaks down as she reveals she's suffered two 'traumatising' miscarriages

The Ozzy Osbourne documentary was pulled from TV schedules

Real reason Ozzy Osbourne documentary mysteriously pulled from TV schedule

Back to the Old School on Heart Dance

Heart Dance is going Back to the Old School this weekend: How to listen and get involved

Fans think Taylor Swift will be Super Bowl 60's halftime star.

Is Taylor Swift performing at the Super Bowl?

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about Bambi's biting

Molly-Mae Hague reveals she uses ChatGPT for parenting advice

Brooklyn Beckham and his parents Victoria and David were not at his vow renewal to wife Nicola Peltz

David and Victoria Beckham's fresh heartache as details of Brooklyn's vow renewal speech are revealed
Lewis Capaldi reflects on the 'worst day of his life' and returning to the spotlight

Lewis Capaldi reflects on the 'worst day of his life' and returning to the spotlight

Motorists over 70 could be banned from driving under new eyesight regulations.

Over 70s could be banned from driving if they fail compulsory eye test

Lifestyle

All the behind-the-scenes pictures from filming of The Devil Wears Prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2: All the behind-the-scenes pictures