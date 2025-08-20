Love Island's Ben and Alima's 'secret' relationship revealed

Ben and Alima have hinted they are dating. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

After getting to know each other in the Love Island villa, it looks like Ben and Alima's connection may have made it into the outside world.

Love Island stars Ben and Alima have sparked rumours they have rekindled their romance after their fellow season 12 castmates hinted the pair were back together.

Viewers first saw sparks fly between the two in the villa, however their connection was cut short when the Scottish star left the show after the Heart Rate Challenge. Following this Ben grew close to Andrada, however after their relationship crumbled just days before the Love Island final, meaning both Ben and Alima are currently single.

Now it looks like things are heating up between the couple, with sources telling The Sun: "Alima and Ben have grown close since leaving the villa. Ben is single after his split from Andrada and Alima is also a single lady."

The insider added: "They're enjoying some harmless flirting and are trying to pick up where they left off."

Alima and Ben grew close whilst in the villa. Picture: ITV

They continued: "It's very early stages and it doesn't mean that anything will actually come of this, but they're enjoying getting to know each other better. Either way they're good friends and have a lovely connection."

Speculation about their blossoming relationship began when Ben posted an sketch of his "soulmate" which looked an awful lot like Alima.

Their fellow Islanders also spotted the resemblance between the image and Alima, with their castmate Shakira posting: "Please collect your boyfriend" and tagging Alima.

Ben and Andrada's relationship fell apart. Picture: ITV

Things reached new heights when Ben posted a video of himself walking across a bridge, with Harrison commenting: "Who’s recording?👀", leading fans to believe Alima was behind the camera.

Ben's comment section was then filled with chatter about his relationship with Alima, as one fan wrote: "Alima and Ben are back."

While another stated: "Ben and Alima content please."

After leaving the villa Ben opened up about his dalliance with Alima, saying: "It wasn't planned at all, when Remell left we naturally gravitated towards one another. We knew we were attracted to each other and we got along so well, it made sense!"

Alima may be dating Ben. Picture: ITV

He continued: "She’s one of the nicest girls I’ve ever met, funny and gorgeous. Alima’s heart rate challenge was a joke! I enjoyed every minute of it."

Alima also hinted that there could be romance in the future, with the star saying: "Ben and I had a couple of chats at the start, we actually did lock eyes on the first day but he and Shakira got on well and Remell came in. I think Ben is a very misunderstood guy, he doesn’t express himself in the best way sometimes!

"In the Villa you could see there was a character development to him, I think he calmed down a bit and apologised to all the girls he needed to apologise to after everything that happened. There’s a softer side to him, he's actually a very nice boy. He was there for me a lot in the Villa, it’s a shame we didn’t get to explore things more."

So far neither Ben nor Alima have confirmed their romance, however we're keeping our eyes peeled for any new developments!