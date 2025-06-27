Love Island viewers call for Ben to be axed after 'disgusting' comments to Yasmin

Love Island viewers are calling for Ben to be axed. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Ben has found himself in hot water with Love Island fans after an argument with Yasmin, where he told her 'no man wants' in the villa wants her.

Love Island viewers are calling for Ben, 23, to be axed from the villa after an argument with Yasmin, 24, which they have labelled "disgusting".

The argument happened during Thursday (June 26) night's episode, after Yasmin got wind of the fact that Ben "wasn't feeling her," despite them being in a couple.

Shortly after Ben pulled Yasmin for a chat to end things, he shared some not-so-savoury comments to Shakira, which she later relayed to Yasmin. After being egged-on by Toni to hold him accountable, Yasmin pulled Ben for another chat in a bid to get some clarity.

However, the conversation quickly went from bad to worse, and Ben's reaction to the confrontation has left him branded a "man child" by fans.

Ben tells Yasmin he's taking a step back. Picture: ITV

He told Yasmin: "I gave it a go because I felt like I had to," before adding: "I didn't really want to, to be fair."

Ben went on to add: "You're lucky Shea even picked you. To be fair, I think you're lucky you're even in here now to be fair. No one rated you when you were in here let's say. You've only come out your shell because you're in a couple with me."

After telling her "no man wants you in here," Yasmin slammed Ben for being "immature" and they both walked away fuming. He only made things worse when he stormed into the kitchen and said to the other Islanders, "she's the most irrelevant girl in here."

Following the outburst, which was very similar to the one he had with Toni at the beginning of the series, fans have called for him to be axed from the show.

"Ben is a man child with a temper who can’t take criticism without kicking off get him out of this villa now," one angry fans wrote.

Another commented: "Ben is actually a disgusting person. The way he just spoke about Yas and treated her there was genuinely one of the most uncomfortable things I’ve sat through. He is a real nasty piece of work," while a third wrote: "The way Ben talks about and to women is actually disgusting. [I don't know] why he thinks he's gods gift but guess what Ben LITERALLY NO GIRL IN THERE WANTS YOU EITHER YOU CHILDISH CHILDISH MAN!! GET HIM OUT IMMEDIATELY."

Fans might get what they want in the coming episodes of Love Island, as a vote for the favourite boy and girl in the villa has taken place - putting the lowest placed contestants at risk.