Who is Love Island's Billykiss Azeez? Bombshell's age, job and Instagram revealed

Who is Love Island's Billykiss Azeez? Picture: Bilikis Azeez / Instagram

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island bombshell Billykiss Azeez from her age to her job and who she's after in the villa.

Billykiss Azeez, 28, is a new bombshell entering the Love Island villa in a bid to find romance - after 10 years of being single.

The content creator from Dublin has her sights set on Conor and Dejon, and she's not afraid to step on toes to get what she wants.

Billykiss is looking for someone who is tall, good looking and confident. She would also like someone who is assertive and "knows what they want".

From her age to her job, here's everything you need to know about bombshell Billykiss.

Billykiss Azeez, 28, is a new bombshell entering the Love Island villa. Picture: Bilikis Azeez / Instagram

How old is Love Island's Billykiss?

Love Island bombshell Billykiss Azeez is 28-years-old.

What is Love Island's Billykiss' job?

Billykiss Azeez is a content creator. Prior to her appearance on Love Island, she had already gained a massive 80,000 followers on Instagram.

Mainly big on YouTube and Instagram, Billykiss shares fashion and beauty videos, and has worked with brands such as Marc Jacobs, Boots, Boohoo and Pretty Little Thing.

Where is Love Island's Billykiss from?

Love Island's Billykiss is from Dublin, Ireland.

What is Billykiss looking for on Love Island?

After being single for 10 years, Billykiss has decided to try something new - which brings her to Love Island.

While in the villa, she's looking for someone who is tall, good looking and confident. Billykiss would also like someone who is assertive and "knows what they want".

When it comes to red flags, she'll be avoiding a guy who has too many female friends, someone who can't be accountable and someone who can't listen or communicate. Green flags? A guy who is a great listener and committed.

Ahead of going into Love Island, Billykiss said she is going after Conor and Dejon. She's not afraid of splitting up couples in her pursuit for love, saying: "I’m here to bombshell so you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do."

Does Love Island's Billykiss have Instagram?

Yes, Love Island's Billykiss does have Instagram - you can follow her here @billykiss.