Who is Love Island's Billykiss Azeez? Bombshell's age, job and Instagram revealed

1 July 2025, 20:30

Who is Love Island's Billykiss Azeez?
Who is Love Island's Billykiss Azeez? Picture: Bilikis Azeez / Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island bombshell Billykiss Azeez from her age to her job and who she's after in the villa.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Billykiss Azeez, 28, is a new bombshell entering the Love Island villa in a bid to find romance - after 10 years of being single.

The content creator from Dublin has her sights set on Conor and Dejon, and she's not afraid to step on toes to get what she wants.

Billykiss is looking for someone who is tall, good looking and confident. She would also like someone who is assertive and "knows what they want".

From her age to her job, here's everything you need to know about bombshell Billykiss.

Billykiss Azeez, 28, is a new bombshell entering the Love Island villa
Billykiss Azeez, 28, is a new bombshell entering the Love Island villa. Picture: Bilikis Azeez / Instagram

How old is Love Island's Billykiss?

Love Island bombshell Billykiss Azeez is 28-years-old.

What is Love Island's Billykiss' job?

Billykiss Azeez is a content creator. Prior to her appearance on Love Island, she had already gained a massive 80,000 followers on Instagram.

Mainly big on YouTube and Instagram, Billykiss shares fashion and beauty videos, and has worked with brands such as Marc Jacobs, Boots, Boohoo and Pretty Little Thing.

Where is Love Island's Billykiss from?

Love Island's Billykiss is from Dublin, Ireland.

What is Billykiss looking for on Love Island?

After being single for 10 years, Billykiss has decided to try something new - which brings her to Love Island.

While in the villa, she's looking for someone who is tall, good looking and confident. Billykiss would also like someone who is assertive and "knows what they want".

When it comes to red flags, she'll be avoiding a guy who has too many female friends, someone who can't be accountable and someone who can't listen or communicate. Green flags? A guy who is a great listener and committed.

Ahead of going into Love Island, Billykiss said she is going after Conor and Dejon. She's not afraid of splitting up couples in her pursuit for love, saying: "I’m here to bombshell so you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do."

Does Love Island's Billykiss have Instagram?

Yes, Love Island's Billykiss does have Instagram - you can follow her here @billykiss.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Lisa Hogan updated fans on the tiny piglet's fate.

Clarkson's Farm star shares shocking update on micro pig Richard Ham

Shakira and Harry have a heated discussion on Love Island

Love Island first look sees Shakira confront Harry and Helena over their secret whisper

The Love Islander looked unrecognisable before entering the villa.

Love Island’s Helena looks dramatically different in unearthed throwback photos

The Love Island first look for June 30 has been revealed

Love Island first look sees recoupling drama as the Heart Rate Challenge returns

Love Island first look has been revealed

Love Island first look: Helena and Harrison sneak off to the hideaway as Toni watches on

Love Island viewers are calling for Ben to be axed

Love Island viewers call for Ben to be axed after 'disgusting' comments to Yasmin

Trending on Heart

Drinking orange or apple juice can be dangerous to your health.

Why you should never drink orange juice in a heatwave

Lifestyle

Dick Van Dyke was forced to cancel an appearance due to illness.

Dick Van Dyke's wife issues health update after actor pulls out of event

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

Wimbledon

Why you should never dry clothes outside in a heatwave

Why you should never dry clothes outside in a heatwave

Lifestyle

Lewis Capaldi took a break from performing

Why did Lewis Capaldi quit music? The real reason for his break revealed

Lewis Capaldi's new song 'Survive' has been released

Lewis Capaldi 'Survive' song lyrics and meaning explained

An expert has shared her secrets to sleeping in the heat.

This one item will help you sleep in the heatwave

Lifestyle

Jessie J has revealed her latest surgery results to fans.

Jessie J says she 'can't stop crying' as she reflects on cancer surgery results

Reports suggest the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez cost anywhere from $9.5million to $20million

How much Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding cost

David Beckham has undergone surgery on his wrist.

David Beckham in hospital as Victoria shares heartfelt update with fans

Ryan Bannister is a Love Island bombshell

Who is Ryan Bannister? Love Island star's age, job and Instagram explained

Novack Djokovic has a massive net worth

Novak Djokovic's net worth revealed from tennis money to sponsorship deals

Jack Draper is one of the British tennis players at Wimbledon

Jack Draper's age, partner, famous parents, net worth, height and Instagram revealed

Dan Evans is a professional tennis player

Dan Evans' age, height, girlfriend, net worth and Instagram revealed

Novak Djokovic is a professional tennis player

Novak Djokovic's age, nationality, height, siblings and Wimbledon wins revealed

Celebrities

Everything you need to know about Novak Djokovic's family life with wife Jelena and their two children

Novak Djokovic wife and children: Inside tennis star's marriage and family life

Celebrities