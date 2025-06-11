Love Island bombshells 2025 revealed as Remell and Shea enter the villa

11 June 2025, 08:58

Remell and Shea have entered the Love Island villa
Remell and Shea have entered the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Who are the new Love Island bombshells? It's time to meet Remell and Shea!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Love Island bombshells are on their way into the villa as they join the 2025 contestants on their hunt for romance in their summer of love.

This year we've welcomed contestants such as Sophie Lee, Conor Phillips, Dejon Noel-Williams, Harry Cooksley, Toni Laites, Helena Ford and plenty others.

However its now time to welcome some new faces to the show as the Love Island bombshells for this year have been announced.

Who are the new Love Island bombshells? Their identities revealed...

The Love Island bombshells have been revealed
The Love Island bombshells have been revealed. Picture: ITV

Remell

Remell is looking for love
Remell is looking for love. Picture: ITV

Age: 24

Job: Self Improvement Content Creator

From: Essex

Instagram: @remellgains

Describing his ideal partner, Remell said: "A bubbly, confident, ambitious and fun girl. One feature that stands out to me is a nice smile, nice teeth and someone that can keep me on my toes."

However his biggest ick is: "Not having any ambition or goals. If I can’t talk to a woman and pick her brain, have some discussion, that’s a huge turn off for me as where are we going to be going?"

Shea 

Shae is on the hunt for romance
Shae is on the hunt for romance. Picture: ITV

Age: 25

Job: Scaffolder 

Lives: Bristol

Instagram: @shea.mannings

When asked about his perfect partner, Shea said: "She needs to be bubbly and we need to have that initial spark. She needs to have a nice personality - like I think I have - so that we match together.

"Also, I have a little boy, so I’ll be taking him into consideration with who I couple up with, too."

When asked what he would be a CEO in, the 25-year-old revealed: "Pulling girls."

