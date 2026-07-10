Love Island Elicia Bailey's age, job, Instagram and bombshell strategy revealed

Love Island's Elicia entered as a late bombshell in the series. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

ITV2 has dropped bombshell Elicia into the villa weeks before the final but who is she? And where is she from? Here's everything you need to know.

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Love Island 2026 is getting closer to the end on ITV2 but that doesn't mean there isn't time for a couple more bombshells - introducing Elicia Bailey.

Heading straight in for a breakfast date with chosen boys Finley, Lorenzo and Tommy, the new islander has got some serious grafting to put in to get herself into a solid couple before the show comes to a finish.

Speaking about her bombshell entrance, Elicia said: "Being a bombshell, there’s going to be drama when people are in couples but I am definitely ready to fall in love. It’s the whole point of this process for me. I’m not there to go in and upset people.

"I’ll go in and be completely respectful of people's feelings, but you’ve got to go for what you want."

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Elicia from how old she is, to her job and her social media details.

Love Island's Elicia has set her sights on Aidan and Finley in the villa. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island's Elicia Bailey?

Age: 23

From: Rotherham

Instagram: @elicia_baileyy

Elicia Bailey is from a small town in Yorkshire and is hoping this is her summer of love. Looking for a "pretty boy with cheeky chat", she's looking to meet a man who is just as into the gym as she is.

She's heading into the villa with a few boys in mind, some that she admits are her "type on paper" while there's one with "something that draws her in".

What is Love Island's Elicia Bailey's job?

Despite having an Instagram feed full of modelling shots and influencer-type posts, Elicia has listed her job as a 'team organiser'.

Love Island's Elicia is looking for a gym man to match her energy. Picture: Elicia Bailey/Instagaram

What is Love Island Elicia Bailey's bombshell strategy?

Elicia has confessed her love life has been a "shambles" but is determined to walk out of the villa with a husband.

Talking about her game plan, she said: "This is so boring, but just to be myself. Bring confidence, not arrogance. I’m going to scope out a few people and see how I feel.

"I’m very direct though, on first dates I plan when we’re getting married, when we’re having babies, our favourite baby names."

She also admitted her eye contact was a total win in her flirting game.

Watch Love Island tonight at 9pm on ITVX and ITV2.

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