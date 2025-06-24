Love Island bombshell Poppy 'dumped boyfriend' a week before signing up

24 June 2025, 13:42

Poppy Harrison reportedly split from her partner just days ago.
Poppy Harrison reportedly split from her partner just days ago.

By Claire Blackmore

Love Island's latest bombshell Poppy Harrison, 22, reportedly called time on her relationship just days before jetting out to Mallorca.

Love Island's glamorous new bombshell Poppy Harrison reportedly dumped her boyfriend just one week before entering the villa.

The 22-year-old dental nurse was in a relationship right up until she decided to sign on the dotted line for this year's steamy ITV2 show, a source has claimed.

The blonde beauty's former partner was no doubt left reeling after the shock split, which happened only days ago, and now has to watch his ex flirt up a storm with this year's mischievous boys.

An insider told The Sun: "Her split came with her ex came out of the blue - her boyfriend wasn't expecting it at all."

The bombshell had a boyfriend before entering the villa.
The bombshell had a boyfriend before entering the villa.

Freshly single and ready to catch the attention of her fellow Islanders, it looks as though Poppy's decision to break away from her boyfriend was worth it.

"She's a smart girl and is likely heading into the villa with a game plan," added the source.

"Poppy is super flirtatious on a night out and I could see her fitting in well with this year’s cast. She is a fan of the show."

The blonde beauty, 22, is sure to turn heads.
The blonde beauty, 22, is sure to turn heads.

The Stoke-on-Trent-based newbie arrives in Mallorca this week alongside three other bombshells – Caprice, Giorgio, and Will – who have all been given a saucy mission to mix things up.

Causing chaos in what has already been an explosive series so far, the four singletons have been tasked with taking four existing Islanders away from the villa to another secret location for a sleepover.

Monday night's episode teased the evil twist as the clip showed the gang strutting towards the unsuspecting couples, who were about to be split up.

Poppy is out to get what she wants.
Poppy is out to get what she wants.

When asked what kind of guy Poppy was looking for ahead of the show, she said: "I like someone who has big energy but not too big.

"I love a good sense of humour but I basically need to keep them grounded, but for them to keep me on my toes. I do get bored quickly."

She added: "I love someone who knows what they want, has got a bit of get up and go and ambition. I love that. Someone who wants more for themselves. Pushes me as well as themselves."

Her entrance is part of an 'evil' new twist.
Her entrance is part of an 'evil' new twist.

Following her very recent break-up, the striking bombshell admitted she also wasn't at all bothered about splitting up another couple to get what she wants.

Poppy confessed she was out for herself in the Love Island villa, saying: "I’m a girls’ girl but I don’t mind causing a bit of drama and getting to know everyone equally. Everyone else would."

Love Island continues tonight on ITV1 at 9pm.

