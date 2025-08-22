Love Island's Cach confesses girlfriend Toni is 'struggling with fame'

Cach revealed he was keeping a 'close eye' on his girlfriend. Picture: Instagram/YouTube

By Claire Blackmore

Love Island winner Cach Mercer admitted his partner Toni Laites was feeling 'overwhelmed' by her new-found stardom.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island's Cach Mercer has confessed his girlfriend Toni Laites is 'struggling' with her new-found fame since leaving the Spanish villa.

The professional dancer, 24, who won over viewers with his calm attitude and forgiving nature, revealed the American reality star was finding her new status 'overwhelming' following the couple's victorious win earlier this summer.

He made the shock admission on the podcast, Old & Bald, after he was quizzed about life since the lovebirds took the ITV2 crown.

When asked how the pair were coping with life in the real world, Cach said of his partner: "She's struggling a bit with the attention aspect."

Cach explained Toni was feeling 'overwhelmed' by her fame. Picture: Instagram

He continued: "Because before she worked a normal job, and had no following, she's never had this amount of attention in her life.

"I've let her know that we've just come off one of the biggest shows in the UK and everybody in the UK watches it."

The Casa Amor bombshell explained the former Las Vegas waitress was being mobbed by young fans and was finding the experience a lot to handle.

Despite the duo's stardom, Cach reassured listeners he was keeping a close eye on Toni and said they remained really close.

Speaking of how their relationship has developed outside the show, he said: "It's going well, I feel like feelings are strong as they were in the villa.

"I've been spending every day with her since obviously she's here by herself, so making sure she's OK and stuff."

Read more: Inside the Love Island reunion as season 12 cast reunite

He opened up about his girlfriend on the 'Old & Bald' podcast. Picture: YouTube/@OldandBaldPodcast

Cach hinted that this year's glamorous winner had plans to move back to her home country, which he believes could help ease the stress of being famous.

The East Londoner added: "Once she goes back to America I don't think it will be that bad, it will be more like she can breath.

"Like we went shopping the other day and she gets swarmed by the little girls like people calling her 'icon'.

"She loves it as well but when she comes away from it she deeps it and gets overwhelmed, like not being able to do shopping.

"She'll get used to it and I feel like it won't be this tense for too long."

The popular couple won Love Island this summer. Picture: Instagram

Toni and Cach finished series 12 in first place with huge backing from the public, who followed their rocky road to love.

She immediately won over a legion of fans with her straight-talking personality and razor-sharp comebacks, but fell for footballer Harrison who played her off against fellow Islander Lauren.

Toni made a connection with Cach in Casa Amor and brought him back to the villa, but ended up breaking his heart when she gave the sportsman a second chance.

It ended in tears for everyone when Harrison decided to follow Lauren home after she was dumped in a shock twist, leaving his ex and her love interest to patch things up.

Toni and Cach rekindled their relationship after an emotional heart-to-heart and admitted they were in love with each other on the final night.

Fans were thrilled the pair were able to work things out and eventually took the Love Island crown, along with the £50,000 cash prize.