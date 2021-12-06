Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt reveal they’re expecting second baby in adorable clip

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are expecting their second baby. Picture: Instagram

By Heart reporter

Camilla Thurlow is pregnant with her second baby with Jamie Jewitt, just over a year after becoming a mum for the first time.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Congratulations are in order because Love Island couple Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are expecting their second baby.

The Love Island stars found each other on the reality series back in 2017 and welcomed their first baby in October 2020.

Now, they are pregnant again, announcing the sweet news on Instagram over the weekend.

Camilla Thurlow is expecting her second baby. Picture: Instagram

In a sweet video, the pair and their daughter Nell can be seen preparing their home for Christmas.

Little Nell was captured creating her own decoration for the tree in the shape of a gingerbread.

Set to The Drifters' White Christmas, Camilla was then filmed writing their names in gold pen along with their year of birth.

After hanging one for each member of their little family, Camilla placed a bauble with a question mark on it, followed by 'June 2022.'

Alongside the clip, Camilla told her fans: "We had an early gift this year and we couldn’t be more grateful… 3 soon to be 4, June 2022."

Camilla and Jamie met on Love Island in 2017. Picture: Instagram

And their friends and fans were quick to comment, with Dan Osborne writing: "Amazing! Congratulations to you both."

“Awwww congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” fellow Love Island star Amber Davies wrote, while a fan added: “Congratulations to all 3 of you. Great news. You were my favourites in Love Island. So happy for you 💞👶🍼.”

Camilla and Jamie made it all the way to the final of Love Island in 2017, but came runners up to Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies.

After giving birth in October last year, Camilla opened up about becoming a mum during the pandemic.

She told Tyla: "Becoming a mother is so overwhelming.

"We're all trying to be the best we can be for our babies. What works for one family might not work for someone else.

"It's so important that we're able to speak to other parents without casting judgement, because these judgements can have a real effect.

“We want people to have a place where they can definitely share their experiences, but they can get advice that can help and empower parents."

Camilla and Jamie announced their engagement in February this year, with Jamie enlisting the help of daughter Nell, who wore a baby grow that read: “Mummy, will you marry my daddy?”.

The pair married almost seven months later in an outdoor ceremony.