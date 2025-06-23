Who is Caprice Alexandra? Love Island star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Caprice is joining the Love Island villa. Picture: Instagram/@capricealexandra/ITV

By Hope Wilson

How old is Caprice, where is she from, what is her job and does she have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know.

Love Island bombshell Caprice Alexandra is on the lookout for love as she joins the rest of the cast in the Spanish villa.

Joining the show alongside Will Means, Giorgio Russo and Poppy Harrison, we can't wait to see who Caprice decides to couple up with.

Whilst most of the boys are still open to getting to know the new girls (we're looking at you Harry, Harrison and Ben), many of us are keen to know more about Caprice's life away from the screen.

Here is everything you need to know about Caprice including her age, where she's from, her job and her Instagram.

Caprice Alexandra is hoping to find her forever partner. Picture: ITV

How old is Caprice?

Caprice is 26-years-old and ready for a mature partner. Speaking before entering the villa, Caprice said: "I’m looking for 90s love. I want a man. A lot of men are quite sassy in this generation.

'I just want someone that’s going to treat me well. I’m also looking for a husband. I do feel like I’m getting closer to 30, I want a ring.

"The streets are cold. The next person I bring home needs to be my husband."

Where is Caprice from?

Love Island star Caprice is from Romford, however she tends to find boyfriends away from her hometown.

The Islander said: "I don’t do dating apps. I love going on holiday, I think I thrive in the sun. Flirting in the sun, I’ve made a lot of holiday ‘boyfriends’ so this would be perfect for me."

Caprice is one of the 2025 bombshells. Picture: Instagram/@capricealexandra

What is Caprice's job?

Caprice is a Nursery Owner and is clear on what she wants from her partner. The TV star revealed: "I hate arrogant guys. Arrogant and cocky and they think they are the prize and they are the lucky ones. Just obsessed with me, a good listener and funny."

What is Caprice's Instagram?

Fans can follow Caprice on Instagram @capricealexandra where she often posts pictures of her travels abroad and nights out with friends.

