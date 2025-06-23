Who is Caprice Alexandra? Love Island star's age, job and Instagram revealed

23 June 2025, 20:30

Caprice is joining the Love Island villa
Caprice is joining the Love Island villa. Picture: Instagram/@capricealexandra/ITV

By Hope Wilson

How old is Caprice, where is she from, what is her job and does she have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island bombshell Caprice Alexandra is on the lookout for love as she joins the rest of the cast in the Spanish villa.

Joining the show alongside Will Means, Giorgio Russo and Poppy Harrison, we can't wait to see who Caprice decides to couple up with.

Whilst most of the boys are still open to getting to know the new girls (we're looking at you Harry, Harrison and Ben), many of us are keen to know more about Caprice's life away from the screen.

Here is everything you need to know about Caprice including her age, where she's from, her job and her Instagram.

Caprice Alexandra is hoping to find her forever partner
Caprice Alexandra is hoping to find her forever partner. Picture: ITV

How old is Caprice?

Caprice is 26-years-old and ready for a mature partner. Speaking before entering the villa, Caprice said: "I’m looking for 90s love. I want a man. A lot of men are quite sassy in this generation.

'I just want someone that’s going to treat me well. I’m also looking for a husband. I do feel like I’m getting closer to 30, I want a ring.

"The streets are cold. The next person I bring home needs to be my husband."

Where is Caprice from?

Love Island star Caprice is from Romford, however she tends to find boyfriends away from her hometown.

The Islander said: "I don’t do dating apps. I love going on holiday, I think I thrive in the sun. Flirting in the sun, I’ve made a lot of holiday ‘boyfriends’ so this would be perfect for me."

Caprice is one of the 2025 bombshells
Caprice is one of the 2025 bombshells. Picture: Instagram/@capricealexandra

What is Caprice's job?

Caprice is a Nursery Owner and is clear on what she wants from her partner. The TV star revealed: "I hate arrogant guys. Arrogant and cocky and they think they are the prize and they are the lucky ones. Just obsessed with me, a good listener and funny."

What is Caprice's Instagram?

Fans can follow Caprice on Instagram @capricealexandra where she often posts pictures of her travels abroad and nights out with friends.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Love Island's Megan Clarke has a scar on her forehead

Love Island star Megan's scar explained after fans notice head wound

Love Island's Harry breaks down in tears

Love Island's Harry breaks down in tears in emotional first look

More than three decades after its 1990 release, Pretty Woman remains one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic comedies.

Pretty Woman outtakes shows new side of Julia Roberts and Richard Gere's relationship

Britney Spears once come remarkably close to landing the lead role in the smash-hit film, The Notebook.

Britney Spears' forgotten audition for The Notebook: Producers were "blown away"

Love Island USA is currently airing

Where to watch Love Island USA season 7 in the UK

The level of Noel's spirituality came as a bit of a surprise

6 most bizarre moments from Noel Edmonds' Kiwi Adventure

Trending on Heart

Kelsey Parker and Will Lindsay have announced the loss of their baby

Kelsey Parker announces tragic loss of third child who was 'born sleeping'

Heart Live in Ibiza

Heart Live in Ibiza with Boots: Watch Jax Jones' exclusive set, a surprise proposal and bonus Wayne Rooney!
Everything you need to know about the longest day of the year for 2024

Summer Solstice 2025: Date, time and meaning of longest day of the year

News

Love Island USA couple Chelley and Ace met prior to the show

Love Island USA's Chelley and Ace's relationship outside the villa revealed

Noel Edmonds and his wife Liz have set up River Haven in New Zealand

Inside Noel Edmonds' life in New Zealand with wife Liz at River Haven

Guidance says a workplace's temperature must be "reasonable".

This is the legal heat limit to work in UK

Lifestyle

Love Island fans have been obsessed with Yasmin's posture

Love Island's Yasmin's posture explained after fans 'work out' reason for sitting straight

Kim's heartbroken family have hit back at Aggie.

Kim Woodburn’s family 'slam' Aggie MacKenzie for 'hurtful' remarks following her death

What happens between Yasmin and Harry in the hideaway?

Love Island first look: Harry and Yasmin sneak off to hideaway

Lee Ryan has announced his wife is pregnant

Blue's Lee Ryan announces he's expecting his sixth child in sweet video

Giorgio Russo is taking part in season 12 of Love Island

Who is Giorgio Russo? Love Island star's age, job, famous sister and Instagram revealed

Who is Love Island's Will Means?

Who is Love Island's Will Means? Bombshell's age, job and Instagram revealed

Who is Love Island's Poppy Harrison?

Who is Love Island's Poppy Harrison? Bombshell's age, job, Instagram revealed

The couple wanted to emigrate and give back to their local community.

Why Noel Edmonds quit TV and left the UK

Who is Noel Edmonds' wife Liz?

Who is Noel Edmonds' wife Liz? Age, job, how they met and marriage explained

Noel Edmonds made his millions in TV and radio.

Noel Edmonds' net worth revealed as TV star unveils new life in New Zealand