Where is Caroline Flack's black and white leopard print dress from? Here's where to get the Love Island host's look

Caroline Flack wears this gorgeous black and white leopard print dress on Love Island tonight. Picture: ITV2 / Selfridges

By Emma Clarke

We reveal where you can buy Caroline Flack's gorgeous off-the-shoulder dress - which she wears for tonight's recoupling.

Love Island host Caroline Flack has long been a fashion icon, with her chic sense of style stealing the spotlight every time she enters the Majorca villa.

In tonight's explosive Love Island episode, Flack returns to our screens in a beautiful black and white leopard print, off-the-shoulder dress - as the girls and boys face a dramatic recoupling.

Here's where you can get your hands on the presenter's glam look...

Flack is back - delivering the news of tonight's dramatic recoupling. Picture: ITV2

Where is Caroline Flack's black and white leopard print dress from?

Caroline Flack's off-the-shoulder dress is by fashion label, Self Portrait.

For those wanting to get their hands on the look, you can visit the Selfridges website here.

The gorgeous black and white leopard print frock comes in sizes 4-14, though sizes 12 and 14 are currently out of stock.

Flack's pleated crepe mini dress will set you back £260.

In previous episodes, Flack has wowed viewers in a summery denim dress, stunning slinky gold dress, a fruity playsuit and a corn blue, floral gown.