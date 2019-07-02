Where is Caroline Flack's black and white leopard print dress from? Here's where to get the Love Island host's look

2 July 2019, 15:01

Caroline Flack wears this gorgeous black and white leopard print dress on Love Island tonight
Caroline Flack wears this gorgeous black and white leopard print dress on Love Island tonight. Picture: ITV2 / Selfridges
Emma Clarke

By Emma Clarke

We reveal where you can buy Caroline Flack's gorgeous off-the-shoulder dress - which she wears for tonight's recoupling.

Love Island host Caroline Flack has long been a fashion icon, with her chic sense of style stealing the spotlight every time she enters the Majorca villa.

In tonight's explosive Love Island episode, Flack returns to our screens in a beautiful black and white leopard print, off-the-shoulder dress - as the girls and boys face a dramatic recoupling.

Here's where you can get your hands on the presenter's glam look...

Flack is back - delivering the news of tonight's dramatic recoupling
Flack is back - delivering the news of tonight's dramatic recoupling. Picture: ITV2

Where is Caroline Flack's black and white leopard print dress from?

Caroline Flack's off-the-shoulder dress is by fashion label, Self Portrait.

For those wanting to get their hands on the look, you can visit the Selfridges website here.

The gorgeous black and white leopard print frock comes in sizes 4-14, though sizes 12 and 14 are currently out of stock.

Flack's pleated crepe mini dress will set you back £260.

In previous episodes, Flack has wowed viewers in a summery denim dress, stunning slinky gold dress, a fruity playsuit and a corn blue, floral gown.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The cast of the Netflix original have had a major pay increase

Here's how much the Stranger Things cast get paid per episode
Love Island First Look: The girls return from Casa Amor for a dramatic recoupling

Love Island First Look: The girls return from Casa Amor for a dramatic recoupling
Arabella has defended her former partner

Love Island's Arabella Chi insists she and Danny have 'deep connection' - despite him cracking on with Jourdan
Arabella has spilled the beans on Amber and Michael's relationship

Love Island's Arabella Chi: 'Michael was put off by 'immature' Amber'
Jonno arrived on The Square this week

New EastEnders character Jonno actually starred in Titanic

Trending on Heart

Jamie Oliver's wife Jools reveals plans to remarry TV chef

Jamie Oliver plans fresh start by renewing his vows to wife Jools

Celebrities

Teddy torture could leave toddlers traumatised

Outrage over viral parenting technique that sees teddies tortured

Lifestyle

Tommy and Molly-Mae appear to be missing each other

Love Island’s Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae melt hearts as viewers spot their tributes to one another
Don't be too smug about your engagement ring... and don't omit who gave it to you

Posh magazine shares 'social media rules for brides'... how many did YOU break?

Weddings

Billie admitted she felt "shocked" when TV shot Phillip Schofield questioned her about money.

Billie Faiers blasts 'RUDE' Phillip Schofield for quizzing her about wedding costs

Celebrities