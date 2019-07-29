Caroline Flack's tiger print dress divides Love Island fans
29 July 2019, 21:27
Love Island presenter Caroline Flack is donning a bold tiger print bodycon dress tonight - but fans are divided.
Love Island presenter, Caroline Flack, is known for her sleek style and banging outfit choices.
For tonight's live finale, Flack, 39, has opted for a tiger print, bodycon dress - as fans wait with bated breath to find out who the winning couple of series 5 is.
But it appears as though the host's look for tonight's Love Island finale has left fans a little...divided.
Some viewers are absolutely here for the look, with one viewer writing: "I wish the final was a three hour show!!"
Another added: "Oh my god Caroline Flack I NEED YOUR DRESS."
Others weren't so convinced on the animal print frock, with one Love Island fan tweeting: "Why is Caroline flack wearing the ugliest dress ever."
Someone else thought Caroline Flack may have raided the Islanders' wardrobe: "Caroline flack borrowed one of Ambers dress?"
A third commented: "Does Caroline Flack realise she’s torn the bottom half of her dress off on the Love Island final #awks."
