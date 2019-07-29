Caroline Flack's tiger print dress divides Love Island fans

Love Island presenter, Caroline Flack, is known for her sleek style and banging outfit choices.

For tonight's live finale, Flack, 39, has opted for a tiger print, bodycon dress - as fans wait with bated breath to find out who the winning couple of series 5 is.

But it appears as though the host's look for tonight's Love Island finale has left fans a little...divided.

Some viewers are absolutely here for the look, with one viewer writing: "I wish the final was a three hour show!!"

Another added: "Oh my god Caroline Flack I NEED YOUR DRESS."

Ok so @carolineflack1 in that dress 👀 I wish the final was a three hour show!! — Liam Smith (@Smithy2805) July 29, 2019

Oh my god @carolineflack1 I NEED YOUR DRESS😍😩😍 — Jessica Crabtree (@Jesscrabtree) July 29, 2019

Others weren't so convinced on the animal print frock, with one Love Island fan tweeting: "Why is Caroline flack wearing the ugliest dress ever."

Someone else thought Caroline Flack may have raided the Islanders' wardrobe: "Caroline flack borrowed one of Ambers dress?"

A third commented: "Does Caroline Flack realise she’s torn the bottom half of her dress off on the Love Island final #awks."

Caroline flack borrowed one of Ambers dress? — Kane Nicholson (@NicholsonKane) July 29, 2019

