Caroline Flack's tiger print dress divides Love Island fans

29 July 2019, 21:27

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack is donning a bold tiger print bodycon dress tonight
Love Island presenter Caroline Flack is donning a bold tiger print bodycon dress tonight. Picture: ITV2

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack is donning a bold tiger print bodycon dress tonight - but fans are divided.

Love Island presenter, Caroline Flack, is known for her sleek style and banging outfit choices.

For tonight's live finale, Flack, 39, has opted for a tiger print, bodycon dress - as fans wait with bated breath to find out who the winning couple of series 5 is.

But it appears as though the host's look for tonight's Love Island finale has left fans a little...divided.

Some viewers are absolutely here for the look, with one viewer writing: "I wish the final was a three hour show!!"

Another added: "Oh my god Caroline Flack I NEED YOUR DRESS."

Others weren't so convinced on the animal print frock, with one Love Island fan tweeting: "Why is Caroline flack wearing the ugliest dress ever."

Someone else thought Caroline Flack may have raided the Islanders' wardrobe: "Caroline flack borrowed one of Ambers dress?"

A third commented: "Does Caroline Flack realise she’s torn the bottom half of her dress off on the Love Island final #awks."

What do you think? Let us know @thisisheart.

