Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton breaks silence following assault charges

14 December 2019, 13:23 | Updated: 14 December 2019, 13:51

Caroline's boyfriend Lewis Burton posted this image on his Instagram story
Caroline's boyfriend Lewis Burton posted this image on his Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

Lewis Burton shared a picture of Caroline Flack on his Instagram story a day after the Love Island host was charged with assault.

Model and tennis pro, 27, Lewis Burton has broken his silence after arriving home following the news that she had been arrested for ‘assault by beating’ after an argument. He posted a photo and captioned it simply with a heart.

The Love Island host, 40, was arrested and charged with actual bodily harm on Friday morning, following an alleged row with boyfriend Lewis Burton.

She was accused of attacking Lewis at her home in Islington, London and is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday 23 December. Six police cars were apparently spotted outside her home with officers called to a ‘domestic disturbance’.

Lewis was reportedly taken to hospital after the rumoured incident, but his injuries were not serious. Caroline also reportedly went to hospital after allegedly accidentally cutting her hand on broken glass during the row.

It is not yet known if Caroline will still present the winter version of Love Island.

The show is due to start in South Africa at the beginning of January with the crew apparently jetting there on New Year's Day to prepare before the official anticipated launch on January 8.

