Casa Amor causes Callum, Finn and Nas' heads to turn on tonight's Love Island

3 February 2020, 12:59 | Updated: 3 February 2020, 13:14

Tonight's episode will blow people's minds
Tonight's episode will blow people's minds. Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The biggest twist of the series is upon us and the couples we thought were completely solid might not be after all!

Tonight sees Casa Amor kick off on Love Island, and twelve brand new bombshells arrive - six boys to the original villa and six girls to Casa Amor with the original boys.

The start of the episode will see all the lads sneak off to Casa Amor, which is only a stone's throw away from the huge South African villa, and six stunning girls will join them.

READ MORE: The full Love Island Casa Amor 2020 lineup and all of their Instagram handles

The new girls arrive in Casa Amor
The new girls arrive in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Before heading in they all made it clear who they were after, with a lot naming Luke Mabbott, Callum Jones, Nas Majeed and also Finley Tapp.

Luke M is the only properly single lad of the bunch, and it looks like he's been blown away by blondie model Molly Smith from Manchester, but in a shocking twist, the other three boys seem to have their heads turned too.

Luke M admits in the Beach Hut: “There is one girl in particular, my jaw just hit the floor… Molly, she is just like fire. She is just the full package. I can’t wait to get to know her. Wow!”

Finn has a chat with Natalia
Finn has a chat with Natalia. Picture: ITV

It looks like Finn seems to have his eye on Natalia, after they go for a cheeky chat together.

He initially says his head won't be turned, but follows it up with: "However, there is a however, obviously Molly, Natalia and Jamie… she’s funny…” 

Nas, who is coupled up with Demi Jones and looks very happy with her also shockingly admits: "The novelty of the new girls has piqued my interest and excited me in all honesty” 

Nas is very excited by Casa Amor
Nas is very excited by Casa Amor. Picture: ITV
Callum and Molly get flirty
Callum and Molly get flirty. Picture: ITV

And rehabs the most shocking of all is Callum's head being turned, having been coupled up and pretty happy with Shaugna Phillips since day one.

He and Molly speak about everything from their dogs to what sweets Callum can fit in his dimples...

It looks like he could even be swayed to invite her into bed.

We can't wait to see what happens tonight!

