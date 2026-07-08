Ex-Love Island star says Priya is playing a game and he has proof

Priya Jaswal has been called out for her behaviour once again. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

One dumped Casa Amor boy has accused his former flame of lying about her intentions while in the villa.

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One ex-Love Island star has accused Priya Jaswal of playing a serious game on the show – and claims he has the evidence to prove it.

Freshly dumped bombshell Carlos Borges made the allegations against his former flame when he was asked about the dramatic recoupling that happened after Casa Amor.

He explained that during his final day, he was told by multiple girls that the pretty brunette was '100% going to bring him back to the main villa'.

Instead, she chose his co-star Jordon Wilson in a shock twist that left the 22-year-old totally blindsided, and convinced she's got a hidden agenda.

Carlos was baffled by Jasmine's recent recoupling decision. Picture: ITV

Carlos insisted that everyone thought Priya was choosing him after Jordon made it clear he was way more into Jasmine Muller.

The Surrey-based star had also told her closest friends that she had decided to pick Carlos as her new partner that very day.

Speaking on Harrison Solomon’s livestream to explain the situation along with Casa boy Aaron Badibo, he said: "The last day, I had a chat with Mica on the daybeds. I said to her like, 'Oh, what’s the situation with Priya?'

"She said to me, 'Oh, you’re gonna get picked 100 per cent.'"

Carlos then revealed that Mica Harris said Priya had told her "she has the best chats with you, has the most fun with you, um, feels the most comfortable with you."

So he was left truly confused when her decision went the other way, apparently along with everybody else inside the main villa.

Priya was torn between Casa Amor boys Carlos and Jordon. Picture: Instagram/@loveisland

She decided to bring back Jordon, despite him admitting to fancying Jasmine. Picture: ITV

At this point, Harrison chimed in, asking: "What I don't understand is why the hell did Priya choose Jordon?"

Carlos added: "Yasmin said the same thing to me. Because Tommy, Tommy boy... me and Tommy were chatting, and Yasmin told Tommy the same thing, that she [Priya] was gonna pick me."

Hinting at an ulterior motive, Harrison added: "Well this smells a little bit fishy.

"Do you know what I mean? Even Priya knew the situation. She knew that Jordon wasn't all for Priya."

"And I told her that," clarified Carlos.

Harrison then laid it all out once more for the boys to comprehend: "Priya knew that Jordon wasn't all for her and that he liked Jasmine most, and she said that on the last day, so why the hell has she chosen Jordon in the recoupling?"

"It literally makes no sense," agreed Carlos.

While Harrison said: "Now she's acting shocked that she's seen it on Movie Night.

"I feel like people let her know that, Jasmine let her know that, Jordon let her know that."

The whole things does seem a little bit suspicious, but maybe Priya just changed her mind, or secretly fancied Jordon more than Carlos?

Carlos thinks he is onto something, like some of Priya's other co-stars who have also accused her of having a game plan.

Jordon has moved on now anyway and is pursuing a connection with Casa girl Martha Rothwell, while Priya has jumped back into bed with Aidan Murphy to give things a go.

We'll see how the drama unfolds when Love Island hits screens again tonight at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.