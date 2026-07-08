Ex-Love Island star says Priya is playing a game and he has proof

8 July 2026, 13:26 | Updated: 8 July 2026, 15:35

Priya Jaswal has been called out for her behaviour once again.
Priya Jaswal has been called out for her behaviour once again. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

One dumped Casa Amor boy has accused his former flame of lying about her intentions while in the villa.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

One ex-Love Island star has accused Priya Jaswal of playing a serious game on the show – and claims he has the evidence to prove it.

Freshly dumped bombshell Carlos Borges made the allegations against his former flame when he was asked about the dramatic recoupling that happened after Casa Amor.

He explained that during his final day, he was told by multiple girls that the pretty brunette was '100% going to bring him back to the main villa'.

Instead, she chose his co-star Jordon Wilson in a shock twist that left the 22-year-old totally blindsided, and convinced she's got a hidden agenda.

Carlos was baffled by Jasmine's recent recoupling decision.
Carlos was baffled by Jasmine's recent recoupling decision. Picture: ITV

Carlos insisted that everyone thought Priya was choosing him after Jordon made it clear he was way more into Jasmine Muller.

The Surrey-based star had also told her closest friends that she had decided to pick Carlos as her new partner that very day.

Speaking on Harrison Solomon’s livestream to explain the situation along with Casa boy Aaron Badibo, he said: "The last day, I had a chat with Mica on the daybeds. I said to her like, 'Oh, what’s the situation with Priya?'

"She said to me, 'Oh, you’re gonna get picked 100 per cent.'"

Carlos then revealed that Mica Harris said Priya had told her "she has the best chats with you, has the most fun with you, um, feels the most comfortable with you."

So he was left truly confused when her decision went the other way, apparently along with everybody else inside the main villa.

Priya was torn between Casa Amor boys Carlos and Jordon.
Priya was torn between Casa Amor boys Carlos and Jordon. Picture: Instagram/@loveisland
She decided to bring back Jordon, despite him admitting to fancying Jasmine.
She decided to bring back Jordon, despite him admitting to fancying Jasmine. Picture: ITV

At this point, Harrison chimed in, asking: "What I don't understand is why the hell did Priya choose Jordon?"

Carlos added: "Yasmin said the same thing to me. Because Tommy, Tommy boy... me and Tommy were chatting, and Yasmin told Tommy the same thing, that she [Priya] was gonna pick me."

Hinting at an ulterior motive, Harrison added: "Well this smells a little bit fishy.

"Do you know what I mean? Even Priya knew the situation. She knew that Jordon wasn't all for Priya."

"And I told her that," clarified Carlos.

Harrison then laid it all out once more for the boys to comprehend: "Priya knew that Jordon wasn't all for her and that he liked Jasmine most, and she said that on the last day, so why the hell has she chosen Jordon in the recoupling?"

"It literally makes no sense," agreed Carlos.

While Harrison said: "Now she's acting shocked that she's seen it on Movie Night.

"I feel like people let her know that, Jasmine let her know that, Jordon let her know that."

The whole things does seem a little bit suspicious, but maybe Priya just changed her mind, or secretly fancied Jordon more than Carlos?

Carlos thinks he is onto something, like some of Priya's other co-stars who have also accused her of having a game plan.

Jordon has moved on now anyway and is pursuing a connection with Casa girl Martha Rothwell, while Priya has jumped back into bed with Aidan Murphy to give things a go.

We'll see how the drama unfolds when Love Island hits screens again tonight at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

We list the Love Island 2026 cast's ages.

Love Island 2026 cast's ages - Islanders ranked from youngest to oldest

Some brutal revelations are shared in tonight's savage Love Island game.

Love Island first look sees a brutal game of honesty reveal savage truths

One former Islander has exposed the 'most vain' 2026 cast member.

Dumped Love Islander reveals the vainest 2026 star in the villa

It's crunch time for the boys as some hard decisions have to be made tonight.

Love Island first look sees one boy make shock decision that leaves villa gobsmacked

Jasmine has been in a love triangle with Lorenzo and Kavan since the start.

Love Islander Jasmine's family reveal how they really feel about Kavan and Lorenzo

Viewers are convinced there are some suspicious scenes they haven't seen.

Love Island bosses chose not to air these shock secret scenes on Movie Night

Trending on Heart

Spice Girls Day on Heart

Spice Girls Day: Emma Bunton celebrates 30 years since 'Wannabe': How to listen and watch

Kaleb Cooper lives a very happy life farming Diddly Squat and raising his two children with partner Kaya

Kaleb Cooper's life away from Clarkson's Farm with wife and kids

Kaleb Cooper has shared a glimpse inside his wedding day after marrying long-term partner Taya Wilkinson.

Kaleb Cooper's unseen wedding snaps as he poses with Jeremy Clarkson at farm-themed reception
Sam Smith announces intimate UK dates as part of their global ‘To Be Free’ residencies

Sam Smith announces intimate UK dates as part of ‘To Be Free’ residencies

Events

Movie Night comes to an end on Love Island

Love Island first look sees Jasmine confront Kavan after his Casa Amor antics

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly set to marry this weekend in a star-studded ceremony at Madison Square Garden.

Do Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have a prenup? Everything we know

Tommy detailed the unaired chat in a revealing new interview.

Love Island's Tommy reveals secret unaired chat he had with Kavan about Jasmine

Angelista seeks answers from Simba as more lies are revealed.

Love Island first look sees more lies exposed as two boys beg for another chance

Viewers aren't sure this Casa Amor girl has the right intentions.

Love Island fans convinced Casa Amor girl has ulterior motives

Charleen Murphy entered Casa Amor as a bombshell in this year's Love Island.

Love Island star Charleen's makeover revealed in shock video before Casa Amor fame

All the Love Island 2026 stars who have quit, left or been dumped from the villa.

Who was dumped from Love Island 2026? All the Islanders who have left the villa so far

Love Island has welcomed Jordan Wilson to the villa

Love Island Jordon Wilson's age, job, famous sister and Instagram revealed

Love Island 2026 has welcomed Tommy Stagg to the villa

Love Island Tommy Stagg's age, job, celebrity connections and football team revealed

Love Island's Charleen has officially entered the main villa following Casa Amor

Love Island Charleen Murphy's age, where she's from, famous bestie and surprise career revealed
One text announces the moment they’ve all been waiting for has arrived.

Love Island first look sees Islanders in tears as text sends shockwaves through the villa

Love Island fans think Yasmin Hadlow has a famous 'twin'.

Love Island's Yasmin looks exactly like this famous pop star as fans brand them 'twins'