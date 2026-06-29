Meet the Love Island Casa Amor girls 2026 - everything you need to know

Love Island has welcomed six new bombshells for Casa Amor. Picture: Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Love Island has introduced 12 new bombshells into the villa. Here's everything you need to know about the girls from their ages, jobs and famous connections.

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Casa Amor has come to do its thing on Love Island as ITV producers have picked 12 of the biggest bombshells to drop into the TV show and cause chaos.

Six of those newbies are 2026's Casa Amor girls and they are Charleen, Mara, Martha, Olivia, Nevaeh and Julia.

Among the mix is a famous social media influencer who is best friends with All Stars favourite Lucinda Strafford, a personal shopper from London and a Nursery Manager.

All sent to keep the original Love Island boys company in Casa, these girls are giving it their best shot to form a connection and earn themselves a spot in the main villa.

Here's everything you need to know about the Casa Amor girls as they attempt to turn heads on Love Island.

Love Island's Charleen is a Casa Amor bombshell with connections. Picture: ITV2

Charleen Murphy

Age: 27

Job: Content Creator

From: Dublin

Instagram: @charleenmurphy

Charleen headed into Casa Amor with plenty of extra help as she's the best friend of Love Island icon, Lucinda Strafford who is sure to have handed out plenty of tips.

Not only that, but she also has a friendly face in there to keep her company as she's good friends with Sean 'Fitzy' Fitzgerald.

Love Island has welcomed Mara to the Casa Amor villa. Picture: ITV2

Mara Pirez

Age: 25

Job: Nursery Manager

From: Luton

Instagram: @marapirez

With her eye on Samraj, Kavan and Simba, Mara is going in with her confident and flirty bombshell energy in the hope of finding a connection.

She said: "I am going to pull every single person for a chat. Even the ones that are locked off and saying “I love you”. Even Sean, I will be pulling him for a chat and just going to see how it goes. I love flirting, so it’s really easy for me to do it!"

Love Island has welcomed Martha as a 2026 Casa Amor bombshell. Picture: ITV2

Martha Rothwell

Age: 25

Job: Personal Shopper

From: London

Instagram: @martharothwelll

Heading into Casa Amor, Martha has admitted she has no strategy or game plan when it comes to talking to the boys.

"I need to meet someone in real life first to see what the vibes are. I kind of fancy them all!" Martha admitted.

"I think Lorenzo’s so handsome, and he’s tall. Fitzy’s handsome too, and it’s nice that he’s a primary school teacher. I quite like the brothers, but I can’t decide between Kavan and Aidan. I like Aidan’s tattoos, but Kavan seems more mature."

Casa Amor's Olivia is a head strong girl looking for love. Picture: ITV2

Olivia Sanderson

Age: 23

Job: Marketing Coordinator

From: Doncaster

Instagram: @olivia.grace.sanderson

Ready to cause chaos is Casa Amor bombshell Olivia who is more than up for the challenge of turning heads and stepping on toes.

Ahead of her entrance she said: "Finding love is my only goal but I’m also someone who speaks their mind and says what they think, so I do find myself getting into a bit of drama on the odd occasion."

Love Island has welcomed Nevaeh David as a Casa Amor bombshell. Picture: ITV2

Nevaeh David

Age: 22

Job: Student Nurse

From: Gloucester

Instagram: @nevaehmaex

Truly looking to find love, Nevaeh has set out her top three Love Island boys she wants to get to know best.

She said: "Simba, he’s stunning, cheeky, naughty, like me so we would get on well. I also like Lorenzo - he's gorgeous, handsome and stunning too but he’s a bit nonchalant.

"I quite like a bit of a challenge. And then Samraj. He’s also quite cheeky at the moment, and he’s also beautiful. They’re my top three at the moment."

Casa Amor bombshell Julia is a woman who keeps an air of mystery about her. Picture: ITV2

Julia Majchrzak

Age: 26

Job: Insurance Broker

From: London

Julia is all about the positive energy and fun as she heads into Casa Amor looking to find love.

"I like to keep my cards close to my chest," she revealed ahead of going into the villa.

"There’s three boys in particular plus one more that I’d like to chat to but I think that would be a lost cause."

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