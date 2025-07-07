Full list of Love Island's Casa Amor boys and girls
7 July 2025, 16:11
From their names to their ages and jobs, here's everything you need to know about all the Casa Amor boys and girls set to shake things up for the Love Island couples.
Love Island 2025 has been one of the most explosive series for sometime, and with the indecisive contestants refusing to "close things off" with one particular girl, the arrival of Casa Amor and 12 new bombshells is set to really shake things up.
Six new girl bombshells (Yazmin, Rheo, Lucy, Lauren, Emma and Andrada) will enter the Love Island main villa, before taking the boys to a separate villa where they will all stay for a few days. Meanwhile, six new boy bombshells (Cach, Boris, Jamie, Martin, Ty and Chris) will arrive at the main villa in a bid to form a connection with one of the girls.
All the bombshells brought in for Casa Amor aren't afraid to rock the boat in order to go after who they want, and from what we've seen so far, it appears Dejon and Meg, Harrison and Toni and Tommy and Emily could be in trouble.
As Casa Amor returns, here's a full list of all the bombshell boys and girls - as well as their ages, jobs and Instagrams.
Yazmin
Age: 26
Job: DJ
Lives: Manchester
Interested in: Harrison, Tommy and Conor
Instagram: @yasmin_lauryn
Rheo
Age: 26
Job: Ring Girl
Lives: Nuneaton
Interested in: Harrison
Instagram: @rheouno
Lucy
Age: 21
Job: Makeup Artist
Lives: Liverpool
Interest in: Tommy, Harrison
Instagram: @lucyquinnmakeup_
Lauren
Age: 26
Job: Dog Walker
Lives: York
Interested in: Harrison
Instagram: @lucyquinnmakeup_
Andrada
Age: 27
Job: Personal Trainer
Lives: Dublin
Interested in: Tommy, Dejon, Harrison
Instagram: @_andradapop
Emma
Age: 30
Job: Hydrogeologist
Lives: Norwich
Interested in: Conor, Harrison, Ben
Instagram: @emmamunr0
Chris
Age: 29
Job: Commercial Real Estate Asset Manager
Lives: Manchester
Interested in: Shakira, Yasmin, Emily
Instagram: @chrisjmiddleton
Ty
Age: 23
Job: Site Engineer
Lives: Barnsley
Interested in: Shakira
Instagram: @tyishi98
Martin
Age: 23
Job: Graduate
Lives: South London
Interested in: Shakira
Instagram: @martinenitan
Jamie
Age: 26
Job: Electrical Engineer
Lives: Barking
Interested in: Yasmin, Shakira, Toni
Instagram: @__jamierhodes__
Cach
Age: 24
Job: Professional Dancer
Lives: East London
Interested in: Shakira, Billykiss, Emily
Instagram: @cacherel_
Boris
Age: 28
Job: Modelling
Lives: Ljubljana / Dubai
Interested in: Shakira
Instagram: @sportyris
