Full list of Love Island's Casa Amor boys and girls

7 July 2025, 16:11

Here's everything you need to know about all the Casa Amor boys and girls
Here's everything you need to know about all the Casa Amor boys and girls.
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

From their names to their ages and jobs, here's everything you need to know about all the Casa Amor boys and girls set to shake things up for the Love Island couples.

Love Island 2025 has been one of the most explosive series for sometime, and with the indecisive contestants refusing to "close things off" with one particular girl, the arrival of Casa Amor and 12 new bombshells is set to really shake things up.

Six new girl bombshells (Yazmin, Rheo, Lucy, Lauren, Emma and Andrada) will enter the Love Island main villa, before taking the boys to a separate villa where they will all stay for a few days. Meanwhile, six new boy bombshells (Cach, Boris, Jamie, Martin, Ty and Chris) will arrive at the main villa in a bid to form a connection with one of the girls.

All the bombshells brought in for Casa Amor aren't afraid to rock the boat in order to go after who they want, and from what we've seen so far, it appears Dejon and Meg, Harrison and Toni and Tommy and Emily could be in trouble.

As Casa Amor returns, here's a full list of all the bombshell boys and girls - as well as their ages, jobs and Instagrams.

Yazmin

Age: 26

Job: DJ

Lives: Manchester

Interested in: Harrison, Tommy and Conor

Instagram: @yasmin_lauryn

Yazmin is entering Casa Amor with her eyes on Conor, Tommy and Harrison
Yazmin is entering Casa Amor with her eyes on Conor, Tommy and Harrison

Rheo

Age: 26

Job: Ring Girl

Lives: Nuneaton

Interested in: Harrison

Instagram: @rheouno

Rheo, 26, is a ring girl from Nuneaton
Rheo, 26, is a ring girl from Nuneaton

Lucy

Age: 21

Job: Makeup Artist

Lives: Liverpool

Interest in: Tommy, Harrison

Instagram: @lucyquinnmakeup_

Lucy has got her eye on Tommy and Harrison as she enters Casa Amor
Lucy has got her eye on Tommy and Harrison as she enters Casa Amor

Lauren

Age: 26

Job: Dog Walker

Lives: York

Interested in: Harrison

Instagram: @lucyquinnmakeup_

Lauren is a 26-year-old dog walker looking for love in Casa Amor
Lauren is a 26-year-old dog walker looking for love in Casa Amor

Andrada

Age: 27

Job: Personal Trainer

Lives: Dublin

Interested in: Tommy, Dejon, Harrison

Instagram: @_andradapop

Andrada has got her sights set on Tommy, Dejon and Harrison
Andrada has got her sights set on Tommy, Dejon and Harrison

Emma

Age: 30

Job: Hydrogeologist

Lives: Norwich

Interested in: Conor, Harrison, Ben

Instagram: @emmamunr0

Emma is Harry's ex-girlfriend - but she's not on Love Island to rekindle things
Emma is Harry's ex-girlfriend - but she's not on Love Island to rekindle things

Chris

Age: 29

Job: Commercial Real Estate Asset Manager

Lives: Manchester

Interested in: Shakira, Yasmin, Emily

Instagram: @chrisjmiddleton

Chris is a Commercial Real Estate Asset Manager looking for love
Chris is a Commercial Real Estate Asset Manager looking for love

Ty

Age: 23

Job: Site Engineer

Lives: Barnsley

Interested in: Shakira

Instagram: @tyishi98

Ty thinks he'd be able to treat Shakira better than Harry has been!
Ty thinks he'd be able to treat Shakira better than Harry has been!

Martin

Age: 23

Job: Graduate

Lives: South London

Interested in: Shakira

Instagram: @martinenitan

Martin also has his eyes on Shakira - but who will she choose?
Martin also has his eyes on Shakira - but who will she choose?

Jamie

Age: 26

Job: Electrical Engineer

Lives: Barking

Interested in: Yasmin, Shakira, Toni

Instagram: @__jamierhodes__

Jamie is hoping to get to know Yasmin, Shakira and Toni while in the Love Island villa
Jamie is hoping to get to know Yasmin, Shakira and Toni while in the Love Island villa

Cach

Age: 24

Job: Professional Dancer

Lives: East London

Interested in: Shakira, Billykiss, Emily

Instagram: @cacherel_

Cach has his sights set on Shakira, Billykiss and Emily
Cach has his sights set on Shakira, Billykiss and Emily

Boris

Age: 28

Job: Modelling

Lives: Ljubljana / Dubai

Interested in: Shakira

Instagram: @sportyris

Boris, who is based between Ljubljana and Dubai is a model
Boris, who is based between Ljubljana and Dubai is a model

