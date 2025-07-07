Full list of Love Island's Casa Amor boys and girls

Here's everything you need to know about all the Casa Amor boys and girls. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

From their names to their ages and jobs, here's everything you need to know about all the Casa Amor boys and girls set to shake things up for the Love Island couples.

Love Island 2025 has been one of the most explosive series for sometime, and with the indecisive contestants refusing to "close things off" with one particular girl, the arrival of Casa Amor and 12 new bombshells is set to really shake things up.

Six new girl bombshells (Yazmin, Rheo, Lucy, Lauren, Emma and Andrada) will enter the Love Island main villa, before taking the boys to a separate villa where they will all stay for a few days. Meanwhile, six new boy bombshells (Cach, Boris, Jamie, Martin, Ty and Chris) will arrive at the main villa in a bid to form a connection with one of the girls.

All the bombshells brought in for Casa Amor aren't afraid to rock the boat in order to go after who they want, and from what we've seen so far, it appears Dejon and Meg, Harrison and Toni and Tommy and Emily could be in trouble.

As Casa Amor returns, here's a full list of all the bombshell boys and girls - as well as their ages, jobs and Instagrams.

Yazmin

Age: 26

Job: DJ

Lives: Manchester

Interested in: Harrison, Tommy and Conor

Instagram: @yasmin_lauryn

Yazmin is entering Casa Amor with her eyes on Conor, Tommy and Harrison. Picture: ITV

Rheo

Age: 26

Job: Ring Girl

Lives: Nuneaton

Interested in: Harrison

Instagram: @rheouno

Rheo, 26, is a ring girl from Nuneaton. Picture: ITV

Lucy

Age: 21

Job: Makeup Artist

Lives: Liverpool

Interest in: Tommy, Harrison

Instagram: @lucyquinnmakeup_

Lucy has got her eye on Tommy and Harrison as she enters Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Lauren

Age: 26

Job: Dog Walker

Lives: York

Interested in: Harrison

Instagram: @lucyquinnmakeup_

Lauren is a 26-year-old dog walker looking for love in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Andrada

Age: 27

Job: Personal Trainer

Lives: Dublin

Interested in: Tommy, Dejon, Harrison

Instagram: @_andradapop

Andrada has got her sights set on Tommy, Dejon and Harrison. Picture: ITV

Emma

Age: 30

Job: Hydrogeologist

Lives: Norwich

Interested in: Conor, Harrison, Ben

Instagram: @emmamunr0

Emma is Harry's ex-girlfriend - but she's not on Love Island to rekindle things. Picture: ITV

Chris

Age: 29

Job: Commercial Real Estate Asset Manager

Lives: Manchester

Interested in: Shakira, Yasmin, Emily

Instagram: @chrisjmiddleton

Chris is a Commercial Real Estate Asset Manager looking for love. Picture: ITV

Ty

Age: 23

Job: Site Engineer

Lives: Barnsley

Interested in: Shakira

Instagram: @tyishi98

Ty thinks he'd be able to treat Shakira better than Harry has been! Picture: ITV

Martin

Age: 23

Job: Graduate

Lives: South London

Interested in: Shakira

Instagram: @martinenitan

Martin also has his eyes on Shakira - but who will she choose? Picture: ITV

Jamie

Age: 26

Job: Electrical Engineer

Lives: Barking

Interested in: Yasmin, Shakira, Toni

Instagram: @__jamierhodes__

Jamie is hoping to get to know Yasmin, Shakira and Toni while in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

Cach

Age: 24

Job: Professional Dancer

Lives: East London

Interested in: Shakira, Billykiss, Emily

Instagram: @cacherel_

Cach has his sights set on Shakira, Billykiss and Emily. Picture: ITV

Boris

Age: 28

Job: Modelling

Lives: Ljubljana / Dubai

Interested in: Shakira

Instagram: @sportyris