Love Island First Look: The girls return from Casa Amor for a dramatic recoupling

Love Island's couples are put to the test. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Curtis must make a decision between Amy and Jourdan, Michael grows closer to Joanna and Amy admits she loves Curtis in tonight’s Love Island.

Love Island is set to have it’s most dramatic recouping yet, as the boys and girls must choose whether to stay in their couple or recouple with a new boy or girl in the classic Casa Amor twist.

Last week, the boys and girls were separated from one another, with the girls being sent to Casa Amor while the boys remained in the villa.

Six new boys and six new girls also entered, testing all of the couples.

In tonight’s episode – prior to the recoupling – Maura is torn between new boys Dennon and Marvin.

Curtis and Jourdan share a kiss during a game. Picture: ITV

Curtis is torn between Amy and Jourdan, while Amy reveals she loves her "half" boyfriend. Picture: ITV

Discussing them both in the Beach Hut, she explains: “Dennon is really funny and all I do is have belly aches laughing and then Marvin is more serious but he’s so mature and I love that.”

Meanwhile, Curtis is struggling with his feelings towards Amy and new girl Jourdan.

In the Beach Hut, he say: “I just need to be true to myself… I’m always thinking about other people.

“I went in for that kiss with Jourdan to try and give me clarity to see if she is the girl for me or if it’s Amy.”

Talking to Tommy, he explains: “How has my head been turned? I was going to ask Amy to be my girlfriend… I’m in a tricky predicament.”

Later, talking to Jourdan on the bean bags, he tells the dancer: “I have a good relationship with Amy. I have a good connection with Amy, she’s a lovely young lady, she’s fascinating. I could see things working with her... But how can somebody go from being in a good relationship to feeling something completely different with somebody else in three days.

Tonight's episode is set to be explosive as the decoupling approaches. Picture: ITV

“Loads of people have walked into the villa, I’ve not even looked at anyone. This is why I don’t know why you have swayed me in a different direction.

“You are clearly stunning, you seem very clever, you seem like you’ve got a good heart and there clearly is something missing with me and Amy otherwise it wouldn’t have happened.”

He then adds: “I’m shocked, really shocked. I didn’t think I would be turned. I’m thinking with my gut and my heart now… If a recoupling was in half an hour, I’d be going off my gut, I’d choose you.”

Meanwhile, at Casa Amor, Amy tells Molly-Mae she is in love with Curtis.

Maura is torn between two of the new boys. Picture: ITV

Michael's head is turned as he kisses Joanna. Picture: ITV

The smitten air hostess says: “Before I left the Villa, I had started to have an inkling that I might love Curtis. He’s my absolute favourite person and I thought I loved him before I came away but then I thought, I don’t actually know what love is.

“Do I just really like him? How do you know when it crosses over into love? Being here and not being able to contact him, not being able to see him has been so gut wrenching for me. I’m like, this is love, 100 per cent. I never thought it would happen to me.”

She continues: “He’s my half boyfriend and my best friend rolled into one. I don’t think I’m going to tell him though, I’m happy with my little secret that I know I love him.”

Molly-Mae, on the other hand, is concerned about Tommy having his head turned in the villa.

While Tommy has been loyal to the social media influencer, Molly is concerned he may meet someone else.

Curtis is left with a hard decision as the recoupling is announced. Picture: ITV

Talking to Amber and Amy, she explains: “You’ve not been in a position where your guy has had his head turned and I have.

“I have been in a position where Maura came in, how quickly did Tommy’s head turn? I hadn’t admitted to him how I felt about him so that’s understandable, but at the same time his head was like ding, ding, ding, new girl, alert, alert.”

She adds: “I have everything to worry about because realistically it's happened once it could very easily happen again.”

Michael, like Curtis, is also torn between Amber and new girl Joanna.

Michael tells her: “I’ve come back into being myself just from you being here. You being here and being around you has made me more like myself,” before the pair share a kiss.

But who will recouple? Who will stay with their current partner? And will Curtis end his romance with Amy?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.