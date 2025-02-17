What happened to Love Island's Casey as medical emergency is revealed

Here's what happened to Casey ahead of the Love Island All Stars final. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Ahead of the Love Island final, Casey O’Gorman suffered a head injury after passing out in the villa - here's what we know about the medical incident.

Love Island star Casey O’Gorman, 28, will likely be seen wearing a bandage during the final episode of the hit ITV reality show on Monday (February 17) after suffering a head injury in the villa.

The reports of the medical emergency were published over the weekend, with a source revealing how Gabby Allen's partner was pulled from filming for hours after passing out at the front of villa.

This comes ahead of the Love Island All Stars final where Gabby and Casey, Sammy and Elma, Ekin-Su and Curtis, Catherine and Omar or Luca and Grace will be crowned winners. Thankfully, despite the incident, Casey will be at the final after medics saw to him swiftly.

Casey is said to have been out of the front of the villa (where contestants can smoke and vape) when he started to become "wobbly" before passing out, hitting his head during the fall.

Casey was pulled out of filming after he injured himself in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

What happened to Casey on Love Island All Stars?

Casey suffered a head injury after passing out on Saturday in the Love Island All Stars villa.

A source told The Sun: “All of a sudden Casey felt wobbly and then passed out. He bashed his head on the way down and everyone rushed to attend him."

They added: “He came round quite quickly and was checked over by the medics but then had to wear a plaster and bandage on his head."

Casey is said to have been at the front of the Love Island villa when he passed out. Picture: ITV

Sadly, this meant he was missing from a number of hours of filming, with the source explaining: “Everything is manic at the moment getting the content needed working up to Monday’s final so losing such a key cast member as Casey wasn’t ideal to say the least.”

This comes after the shock dumping of Harriet and Ronnie, who were dumped from the island after former contestants returned to the villa to seal their fate, with Sammy and Elma and Omar and Catherine also at risk of being dumped.