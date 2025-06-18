Love Island cast who returned to their day jobs after the show

Love Island contestants have gone back to their 'normal' jobs. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Not all of the Love Island stars remain in the public eye, with many shunning the limelight and returning to their normal lives post-villa.

Love Island has seen hundreds of contestants over the years with many making multiple appearances on the show, whilst others have returned to their 'normal' lives and settled down.

With the All Stars series allowing previous Islanders the opportunity to take part in the show again, lots of cast members have been on our TV screens for years.

Contestants such as Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury, Maura Higgins, Chloe Burrows, Tasha Ghouri and Luca Bish have remained in the spotlight after taking part in Love Island, however many others have shunned the public life and gone back to the jobs they had before the show.

Here are some of the Islanders who gave up the influencer life to return to their day jobs.

Love Island has seen many contestants over the years. Picture: ITV

Hugo Hammond

Hugo Hammond works in property. Picture: ITV

Hugo certainly caused a stir whilst on Love Island, however he has now turned his back on fame and joined a property development company.

Taking to instagram to announce his career change, the star wrote: "There we land. After a whirlwind few years consisting of teaching, TV and travel. I'm excited to announce that I will be joining the @pearcroft developments investment team, where I will be continuing to build my network and driving sustainable development.

"If you want to know more about #greeninvesting and #sustainableliving, drop me a message."

Hugo Hammond was on Love Island in 2021. Picture: Instagram/@hugo_hammond_

Georgia Townend

Georgia Townend was on Love Island in 2021. Picture: ITV

Though her time in the villa was short, Georgia certainly made an impression on season seven of Love Island, with more fans falling in love with her after she returned to her job at Lidl shortly after leaving the show.

Georgia still works in marketing however she has since left Lidl and is a Marketing Manager at Marks & Spencer.

Georgia Townend has returned to her marketing career. Picture: Instagram/@georgiatownend_

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan won Love Island season nine. Picture: ITV

Season nine winners Kai and Sanam both returned to their professions after taking part in Love Island. Kai is a teacher whilst Sanam is training to be a theraplay practitioner.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan about going back to their day jobs, with Sanam saying: "Coming out of the villa, nothing is guaranteed – whether you’ve won it or are in there for a few days.

"Kai and I were offered [social media and brand] work very quickly, and I decided to just soak it all up and go with the flow. But after seven months, I was sitting around thinking, 'I really miss my job.

"I worked so hard to get to where I was. I contacted my old team and went back into social work a year after I left the villa. I felt like I’d lost my purpose; supporting young people and families. That’s what I trained for the majority of my life to do."

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan returned to the jobs pre Love Island. Picture: Instagram/@kaifagan_

Greg O'Shea

Greg O'Shea won Love Island in 2019. Picture: ITV

After splitting from Amber Gill following their Love Island win in 2019, Greg returned to his sporting routes and continues to play rugby professionally.

The TV favourite even represented Ireland at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as part of their Rugby Sevens squad.

Greg O'Shea is a rugby player. Picture: Instagram/@gregoshea

Rachel Fenton

Rachel Fenton took part in the second season of Love Island. Picture: ITV

Season five star Rachel returned to her job as a nurse during the pandemic, following her dramatic time in the Love Island villa.

After leaving the show with Rykard, Rachel has tended to stay out of the limelight following the demise of their relationship.

However the star let fans know she had gone back into the medical field as a orthopaedic clinical nurse during Covid.

Rachel Fenton has returned to work as a nurse. Picture: Instagram/@rachelfenton1

Anna Vakili

Anna Vakili was on Love Island 2019. Picture: ITV

Love Island legend Anna Vakili returned to work as a pharmacist during the Covid pandemic, writing in 2020:" First day back working as a Pharmacist since leaving Love Island. It’s been almost a whole year! Wow can’t believe how fast it’s gone.

"Wasn’t really planning on registering yet but with everything that’s going on it felt wrong not to. We can all fight this together. Stay safe. Stay home. Save lives 💙"