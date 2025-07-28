Love Island cast's family and friends: Full list of everyone entering the villa
28 July 2025, 17:39
The Love Island stars are set for a big surprise as their family and friends make a shocking entrance in the villa - but will they all be happy with what has happened?
Love Island 2025 is in the final week, which means the likes of Shakira, Harry, Helena, Conor, Megan, Dejon, Toni and the rest get the surprise of their family and friends as they enter the villa for a much-needed reunion.
Across Monday and Tuesday night's episodes of Love Island (July 28 and July 29), home truths will be delivered, opinions will be shared and questions will be asked as the cast members reunite with loved ones.
For some of them, they haven't seen their loved ones for weeks, and with so much drama and emotion playing out across the series, it is no surprise they're all in need of some home comforts.
Here's a list of all the Love Island cast member's family and friends entering the villa.
Meet Toni's mum and sister
Toni will be delighted to see her mum, Leslie, and her best friend Marielle in the villa as they surprise her while she's casually sat on the terrace.
Leslie has been sharing her thoughts on Toni's journey on Love Island via her TikTok page, and has made her views very clear! While she was not a fan of Harrison, she's ecstatic that her daughter has been able to reconnect with Cach.
Not a lot is known about Marielle, but we know she is from Connecticut, where Toni also grew up.
Meet Cach's brother and sister
Cach is ecstatic to see his siblings during the family visit on Love Island. His brother, D'Shae, and sister, Ayjah, have not been actively chatting about their brother on social media, but have a lot to say when they're finally reunited with the Casa Amor bombshell.
Meet Meg's mum and sister
Meg is ecstatic to be reunited with her mum, Nathalie, and sister, Paige, after almost seven weeks away from them.
While they're happy to see their sister and daughter, they do have some questions for her regarding her relationship with Dejon.
Meet Dejon's mum and sister
Dejon's mum, Demelza, and sister, Gene, do not hold back when they are reunited with the Love Island star.
While Demelza admits how hard it was to watch her son talk so openly about his sexual past, Gene pulls him up on some of his other behaviour.
What we do know about Gene, however, is that she's already spoken out on his relationship with Meg in the past, weeks ago calling for her brother to couple up with Billykiss instead - so how does she feel now?
Meet Jamie's brother and mum
Jamie is delighted when his mum, Tina, and brother, Michael, enter the villa - and it seems like they're happy with his choice of girl, calling Yasmin the "black cat" to his "golden retriever".
Meet Yasmin's twin sister and mum
Yasmin is emotional when she comes face-to-face with her mum, Mitra, and her twin sister, Zara, during the last week in the villa.
While Zara and Yasmin look identical, they are in fact not identical twins. Zara has been showing her support for her sister online since she entered the Love Island villa, and confesses to her twin that she often gets mistaken for Yasmin in the street.
Meet Harry's mum and best friend
Harry is surprised by the arrival of his mum, Julia, and his best friend, Harry, as they enter the Love Island villa.
While Julia will have some honest feedback for her son, it appears that Harry's biggest hurdle is meeting Shakira's mum.
Meet Shakira's mum and sister
Shakira immediately bursts into tears when she is reunited with her mum, Sukina, and her sister, Shanti, in the Love Island villa.
Shakira's sister is almost the spitting image of her, and her mum as well. Sukina, like Toni's mum Leslie, has been taking to TikTok after every epiode to share her thoughts on what is happening.
While we know she's not a big fan of Harry, will meeting him face-to-face change anything?