Are Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame still together? Love Island relationship revealed

Omar Nyame and Catherine Agbaje met on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram/Omar Nyame/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Love Island All Stars Omar Nyame and Catherine Agbaje left the show as a couple, but are they still in a relationship?

After leaving Love Island All Stars together, Omar Nyame and Catherine Agbaje decided to continue their relationship back in the UK.

Upon first entering the villa Catherine failed to find a connection with Nas Majeed, however when Omar joined the show, romance quickly followed for the pair.

The couple gained plenty of fans and finished the competition in fourth place. Although the series is over, many viewers are still keen to know how these two are doing.

So are Catherine and Omar still together? Here is the latest on their relationship.

Catherine and Omar decided to leave the villa as a couple. Picture: Instagram/Catherine Agbaje

Are Love Island's Omar Nyame and Catherine Agbaje still together?

After leaving the show Catherine and Omar are still together, with Catherine writing on Instagram how much she enjoyed her time on Love Island.

The All Star wrote: "What a journey it has been! Thank you guys for the love and support you have given me over the last few weeks🩷 it was a rollercoaster but worth every second because everything worked out!

"I would have never thought walking in the second time I would firstly find someone & secondly have made brothers and sisters for life 💖 your guys support and positivity NEVER goes unnoticed and I love every single one of you 🩷 cheers to the next chapter in my life and I cannot wait for the future 🥂"

Omar Nyame and Catherine Agbaje have taken their relationship back to the UK. Picture: Instagram/Catherine Agbaje

Catherine and Omar's relationship history

January 2025 – First meeting

Sparks flew during Catherine and Omar's first date on Love Island with the pair admitting they both had their eyes on the other.

Their journey on the show was relatively smooth sailing with the couple rarely finding themselves in any of the drama.