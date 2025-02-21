Are Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame still together? Love Island relationship revealed
21 February 2025, 10:36
Love Island All Stars Omar Nyame and Catherine Agbaje left the show as a couple, but are they still in a relationship?
After leaving Love Island All Stars together, Omar Nyame and Catherine Agbaje decided to continue their relationship back in the UK.
Upon first entering the villa Catherine failed to find a connection with Nas Majeed, however when Omar joined the show, romance quickly followed for the pair.
The couple gained plenty of fans and finished the competition in fourth place. Although the series is over, many viewers are still keen to know how these two are doing.
So are Catherine and Omar still together? Here is the latest on their relationship.
Are Love Island's Omar Nyame and Catherine Agbaje still together?
After leaving the show Catherine and Omar are still together, with Catherine writing on Instagram how much she enjoyed her time on Love Island.
The All Star wrote: "What a journey it has been! Thank you guys for the love and support you have given me over the last few weeks it was a rollercoaster but worth every second because everything worked out!
"I would have never thought walking in the second time I would firstly find someone & secondly have made brothers and sisters for life 💖 your guys support and positivity NEVER goes unnoticed and I love every single one of you cheers to the next chapter in my life and I cannot wait for the future 🥂"
Catherine and Omar's relationship history
January 2025 – First meeting
Sparks flew during Catherine and Omar's first date on Love Island with the pair admitting they both had their eyes on the other.
Their journey on the show was relatively smooth sailing with the couple rarely finding themselves in any of the drama.
