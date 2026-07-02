Love Island Charleen Murphy's age, where she's from, famous bestie and surprise career revealed

2 July 2026, 20:45

Love Island's Charleen has officially entered the main villa following Casa Amor
Love Island's Charleen has officially entered the main villa following Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

How old is Love Island bombshell Charleen Murphy? And who is her famous best friend? Here's everything you need to know about the Casa Amor bombshell.

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Love Island dropped six new female bombshells into the villa for Casa Amor with Charleen Murphy being one of them.

After striking up a connection with Kavan Murphy, she secured her spot back in the main villa - but what do we need to know about her?

Before heading into the villa Charleen had already admitted Kavan was her type and was hoping her natural and flirty manner, along with her good energy, would be enough to win him over.

From how old she is to where she's from, plus her Love Island best friend, here's everything you need to know about Charleen.

Love Island's Charleen Murphy made her entrance as a Casa Amor bombshell
Love Island's Charleen Murphy made her entrance as a Casa Amor bombshell. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island's Charleen Murphy?

Age: 27

From: Dublin

Instagram: @charleenmurphy

Charleen has now secured her spot on Love Island after a chaotic few days in Casa Amor. After being single for a year, she admitted it was time to come out of her comfort zone.

She said: "I don’t really put myself out there enough I’d say but I’m ready now to find someone. I’m not getting any younger!"

Who is Love Island Charleen's famous best friend?

Charleen's right hand woman is none other than Love Island royalty, Lucinda Strafford.

In an Instagram video, Lucinda revealed she was with her bestie when she got the call to go on the ITV dating show. She excitedly said: "It literally felt like we were keeping this biggest secret."

Lucinda and Charleen are constantly spotted on fancy and luxurious trips together.

Love Island's Charleen is best friends with All Stars' Lucinda Strafford
Love Island's Charleen is best friends with All Stars' Lucinda Strafford. Picture: Charleen Murphy/Instagram

What is Love Island Charleen's job?

Charleen is now a full-time influencer, often busy travelling the world and trying out new products. She's also listed as a podcaster and hosts Hold My Drink.

However, she has also dabbled in a music too. In perhaps a more surprising career move, she released a song with another Dublin-based artist called 'The Secret'.

Who is Love Island's Charleen coupled up with?

Heading back from Casa Amor, Charleen walked hand-in-hand with Kavan. Despite having a strong connection, he has history with Jasmine and many fans are convinced that is far from over.

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