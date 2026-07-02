Love Island star Charleen's makeover revealed in shock video before Casa Amor fame

Charleen Murphy entered Casa Amor as a bombshell in this year's Love Island. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Casa Amor girl Charleen Murphy has opened up about her dramatic beauty transformation, listing all of the surgeries and procedures she's had before Love Island.

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Love Island's Charleen Murphy has opened up about her beauty transformation in a revealing video online, sharing exactly what work she's had done in the past.

The Irish influencer, 27, recently entered the villa as a Casa Amor bombshell and blew her fellow co-stars away with her stunning appearance.

Instantly grabbing Kavan's attention as he took a break from his partner Jasmine, the social media star turned the 21-year-old's head with her long blonde locks and pretty face – but she hasn't always looked this way.

And she's not shy about it either, getting candid about every single tweakment, beauty procedure and surgery she's ever undergone in the years before signing up to the show.

The Irish influencer admitted to having thousands of pounds worth of beauty treatments. Picture: ITV

What plastic surgery, Botox and beauty treatments has Charleen Murphy had done?

In an honest TikTok clip, Charleen explained: "I've seen people do videos about things they've had done to their face, so I thought I'd do one as well.

"The first thing I ever had done is lip filler and I actually will make a whole video about this because I had lip blindness.

"I just always thought they were small and I just kept getting more and more filler the whole time and they were actually, like, balloons."

Confessing she stopped recognising her own face, Charleen told fans she hit a wall with the treatment and decided to go for a more subtle look instead.

"About two years ago I got it all dissolved, so I had no lips for two weeks, instead I got them topped up by 0.5 every time or less.

"I found when my lips were so big, my whole face look swollen, it was really bad."

She then went on to describe how she slimmed down her face using a popular beauty procedure.

"Next thing I got done is fat dissolver," Charleen revealed. "I got it in my chin and jawline area. I got that done three times, it did make a difference.

"I still have that stubborn fat underneath my chin that just won't go away unless I got some kind of surgery.

"It's something that I've always been conscious over but the fat dissolver definitely did help a little bit."

The 2026 Love Islander also shared that she underwent HIFU, a skin-tightening laser treatment on both her chin and her jawline.

She confirmed to her followers that she had undergone a rhinoplasty and breast augmentation, too.

"I had a nose job two years ago," she said. "I had a bump on the side of my nose that I was always so self-conscious of.

"I hated my side profile and that's all I wanted done to it, really. I didn't want much done, just the bump gone. I didn't document it on social media, so I documented my breast augmentation but not my nose.

"To be honest, I could have just said nothing and not tell anyone because no one actually noticed that I'd had it done. Everyone is like 'I think you look the same!".

Alongside the list of treatments above, she talked about her love of Botox and explained exactly where she got injections on her face and which type she used.

"Lastly botox, we all know how I feel about masseter Botox."

Explaining she opted for this style due to medical reasons, Charleen said: "If you grind your teeth, clench your teeth, which I do when I'm anxious, my muscles were overgrown basically and actually causing pain.

"Getting them injected is going to slim down your face but also help for medical reasons.

"I also have forehead Botox, so the frown lines all over my forehead, and then my eyes as well.

"The eyes I don't know if I would get again, I feel like I can't express myself as much with my eyes."

Hair extensions and skin boosters were also on the beauty list for this Love Island star as many more videos on her TikTok account revealed her other treatments and transformations.

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