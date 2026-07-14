Love Island's Charleen hints at secret villa feud and brands one girl 'fake'

Charleen Murphy has lifted the lid on a tense relationship inside the villa. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Dumped Casa Amor star Charleen Murphy was left fuming after watching back scenes from her time in the Love Island villa.

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Charleen Murphy has hinted at a fresh Love Island feud just days after leaving the Spanish villa following her savage dumping.

The Irish reality star, 27, first entered the show as a stunning bombshell, turning Kavan Murphy's head inside Casa Amor and he eventually brought her back to meet the main cast.

Sadly for her, when the Kent hunk, 21, locked eyes on Jasmine Muller again, the content creator was sidelined and sent packing alongside her fellow Islander Mara Pirez, who also didn't find love.

But since leaving Mallorca, the blonde beauty has gained some clarity on a few messy situations she was in – although they're not exactly the ones you'd predict.

Charleen and Mara left the island after a savage double dumping. Picture: ITV

After exiting the villa, the Dublin-based influencer appeared on Love Island spin-off Aftersun to give Maya Jama the lowdown on her experience.

During their honest chat, Charleen was asked by the ITV2 presenter if there were any Islanders she was "happy to see the back of".

And she had a pretty revealing answer after admitting she had watched back footage of this year's show since touching down in the UK.

Not only did some scenes shock her, but she admitted that one made her realise a villa girl was totally 'fake' to her face.

Proving the tapes don't lie, she revealed: "I think there’s stuff I’ve watched now back.

"Mica saying, 'I can’t believe he brought that girl back' about me, then to my face she was like, 'It’s nothing about you'.

"I’m like, 'Of course it was', because you said then after the fact, 'You brought that girl back'.

"That’s about how I look, that’s not nice and I just personally wouldn’t say that.

"So I think that’s a fake thing to do, to come back and say, 'It was not about you, it’s about him'.

"Obviously it was about me, if you’re saying that."

Charleen branded Mica 'fake' after watching footage from series 13. Picture: ITV

Maya followed up by quizzing the Irish star on her relationship with the 21-year-old student originally from Barbados, asking: "So no Mica friendship after the show then?"

It was a clear 'no' from Charleen as she made it obvious the OG Islander's comments didn't meet her 'girl code' standards.