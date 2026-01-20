Love Island star reveals Charlie 'asked her on a date' one week before entering villa

Millie is starting to question her romance with Charlie. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

A 2025 Islander shared the explosive screenshot showing Charlie Frederick's flirty message just weeks before his All Stars stint.

A former Love Island beauty has revealed that All Star Charlie Frederick asked her out on a date just one week before entering the 2026 villa.

The blonde fitness coach, 31, is already causing chaos in this year's South African spin-off, flirting up a storm with both Millie Court and Jess Harding as he keeps his options open.

Planting kisses on the Welsh winner then telling her best friend he wanted to 'lips her' too, fans are dubbing the personal trainer a 'heartbreaker' and watching his every move.

Now, adding fuel to the fire is series 12 Islander Emma Munro, who claimed that Charlie slid into her DMs just weeks ago trying to spark up a romance.

The brunette beauty, who dated footballer Harry Cooksley before dramatically entering Casa Amor as a bombshell last year, dropped a shocking screenshot on her social media account exposing Charlie's flirty message.

Taking to TikTok, she dished the dirt to her followers in a juicy video, which has been viewed almost two million times.

"Sorry. One of these men asked me on a date two weeks ago," she teased, pointing to a photo of the current All Stars cast.

"What do you mean can I take you on a date the week before you’re jetting off to South Africa? I actually have no words at this point. There was always the option to leave me alone.

"Anyway, it doesn't matter, I don't care, have the screenshot, it's no skin off my back."

Charlie approached Emma just two weeks ago, claimed the ex-Islander. Picture: ITV

Emma didn't reveal the identity of her mystery admirer at first, but she followed up with the proof that Charlie had direct messaged her saying: "Well, let’s go on a date then."

Judging by her receipt, she didn't respond to that particular DM but on 31st December she sent him a link to a story announcing the official Love Island All Stars series three cast – which included his photo.

"Honestly, you wonder why I’m a bit woo-woo," she laughed.

"I have to deal with the most menacing men to ever exist."

Emma shared the explosive screenshots with her fans. Picture: TikTok/@emmamunr0

Emma followed the shocking reveal by slating this year's Islanders, branding the 2026 line-up as 'unforgivable'.

"While we're on the topic on the line-up of men, it's giving diabolical. I have got the bombshells who are lined up texting me: "Help!". It's not looking good.

"They are also asking the bombshells to give them a top three. Listen babe, they're struggling to give you a top one, never mind a top three. What are we doing?"

And while she confirmed categorically that she had no interest in Charlie, she did hint at a crush on another former Islander who could potentially 'save the show'.

She added: "The only way I’m forgiving you for this line-up is if you bring Ovie in.

"Give the girls what they want. Give the viewers what they want. I don’t care how much it costs, bring that man in."