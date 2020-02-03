Who is Love Island's Chad Uzor, how old is the Casa Amor star and what is his Instagram?

Who is Love Island's Chad Uzor?
Ched Uzor is one of the new boys entering the Love Island villa, and appears to be ready to cause some drama.

Love Island 2020 announced their classic Case Amor twist during Sunday night's show, and they teased six new boys and six new girls.

The new girls will enter a new villa, named Casa Amor, where the original boys will be, while the new boys will head into the original villa to meet the girls.

READ MORE: Casa Amor causes Callum, Finn and Nas' heads to turn on tonight's Love Island

Among the boys heading into the villa to find a love match is Ched Uzor, and he's got his eye on Rebecca and Siannise.

But what do we know about Ched?

Who is Ched, how old is he and what does he do for a living?

Ched is 23 and from Suffolk.

The new Love Island lad is a scaffolder, just Shaughna's type.

What is Ched's handle on Instagram?

You can follow Ched's Instagram @ched.uzor.

What has Ched said about entering the Love island villa?

Ched has described himself as a "cheeky" and "chilled" guy who has "a lot to offer the Islanders".

When it comes to looking for love, Ched is looking for an ambitious and driven lady, who can give banter as well as take it.

Ched admitted he's got his eye on both Rebecca and Siannise – please no more love triangles for these two!

