Who was Ciaran Davies with on Love Island and why did they split?

Love Island All Stars contestant Ciaran Davies was a runner-up wit his ex-girlfriend. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Love Island All Stars contestant Ciaran Davies was runner-up on the 2024 series alongside his girlfriend Nicole Samuels, but what actually happened between them? Here's the full story.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars 2026 has welcomed Ciaran Davies back into the villa but who was he in a couple with on his original series?

With things looking more than positive for the islander in the South African villa, as he explores connections with Samie Elishi and Lucinda Strafford, viewers are all turning their attention to his ex-girlfriend, and former Love Island flame, Nicole Samuels.

Keen to revisit why the pair split up, and exactly how their relationship began, Ciaran and Nicole were the sweethearts of their series which also featured couples Harriet Blackmore and Ronnie Vint and winners Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan.

Here's everything you need to know about Ciaran and Nicole on Love Island together and why they split.

Love Island's Ciaran and Nicole split months after leaving the villa. Picture: Getty

Who was Ciaran Davies with on Love Island 2024?

Coming second on the 2024 series together, the couple instantly bonded over their welsh roots and remained loyal throughout the whole Love Island experience.

Nicole, an account manager from Aberdare, and Ciaran, a surveyor and rugby player, their romance was one of the most authentic viewers had seen for a while and they were backed throughout their journey in the villa.

Before the final, the couple had exchanged 'I love yous' and were even boyfriend and girlfriend.

Ciaran Davies is exploring connections in the Love Island All Stars villa. Picture: ITV2

Why did Love Island's Ciaran Davies and Nicole Samuels split?

Things went well when they originally left the villa, even moving in together. However, in early December 2024, a rep for the couple confirmed they had parted ways.

They said: "Over the last couple of days Nicole and Ciaran have made the mutual decision to part ways. They have left the relationship on amicable terms, and will remain good friends going forward."

Nicole confirmed real life just got in the way of their relationship too and said in an interview with Fake Bake: "I was so busy with work, and he had loads of commitments. When you come out of that bubble, the real world sets in. You fall in love in the villa, but then you have to learn about each other on the outside,' she said. 'We drifted, and that’s fine... We’re still friends."

Since Nicole, Ciaran was linked to fellow Love Island star from 2025 Emily Moran although, neither confirmed or denied they actually dated.

The 23 year old is now busy getting to know Samie and Lucinda in the Love Island villa.

READ MORE: