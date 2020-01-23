What happened to Sophie Piper on Love Island? Fans confused as Rochelle's sister 'missing' from Las Vegas challenge

23 January 2020, 21:44 | Updated: 23 January 2020, 22:06

Love Island fans were baffled over the latest task
Love Island fans were baffled over the latest task. Picture: ITV

Rochelle Humes' sister didn't take part in the Love Island challenge.

Love Island fans were left scratching their heads when Sophie Piper was seemingly missing from the latest challenge.

The task saw the Islanders head to ‘Lads Vegas’ where the boys danced their way over to the roulette wheel to perform for the girls.

Then it was onto the show of strength machine before they selected their chosen bride-to-be for a ‘Lads Vegas’ wedding at the chapel.

Sophie Piper was seemingly missing from the challenge
Sophie Piper was seemingly missing from the challenge. Picture: ITV

But as Connor Durman took his turn, his partner Sophie Piper was nowhere to be seen. Instead, Siannise Fudge stepped in for her, saying she wanted to 'do her friend proud'.

Read More: What football team does Love Island star Luke Trotman play for, what is his position and how did he get injured?

And viewers were totally baffled as to where Rochelle Humes' sister had got to, as one wrote on Twitter: "Have i missed something? Where's Sophie? #LoveIsland."

"What happened to Sophie? #loveisland," said another, while a third added: "Only just noticed Sophie isn’t there."

Read More: Who is Luke Mabbott? Love Island bombshell and Justin Bieber lookalike

What happened to Sophie and has she left the villa?

It's thought that Sophie wasn't feeling very well yesterday, which is why she didn't take part in the task. She didn't leave the villa.

Luckily, she was back just in time for new boys Luke Mabbott and Luke Trotman to make their dramatic arrival.

The pair definitely left a lasting impression on the contestants, as the pair of Luke's whisked Siannise and Jess Gale off on romantic dates.

But as they enjoyed some time away from the group, inside the villa all hell broke loose when Finn Tapp annoyed partner Paige Turley by saying their relationship was only 'alright'.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Luke's football career revealed

What football team does Love Island star Luke Trotman play for, what is his position and how did he get injured?
Beverly is a former X Factor star and made it on to the live shows

Who is Love Island star Luke Trotman's mum, X Factor contestant Beverley Trotman?
This Morning sent into meltdown as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are left in sticthes over 'vagina steaming' gag

This Morning sent into meltdown as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are left in stitches over 'vagina steaming' gag

This Morning

The star spoke to Heart about Dancing on Ice

Maura Higgins brands Phillip Schofield bullying rumours as 'utter rubbish'

Celebrities

The Apprentice

Outrage as Apprentice star claims koala fur should be sold to raise money for charity

Trending on Heart

The cosy slippers are an absolute bargain

You can now grab these adorable fluffy heated slippers for less than £8

Lifestyle

Debenhams is closing 22 stores across the country

Which Debenhams stores are closing? Full list of 22 shops to shut

Lifestyle

One bride-to-be said she "almost died on the spot" when her mother-in-law gave her a very intimate gift at the bridal shower

Bride left mortified as mother-in-law gifts her her old wedding night lingerie, with hopes it will help couple's fertility

Weddings

Dog owners are warning over a new virus

Dog owner’s warning after family pet dies of mystery ‘Alabama rot’ virus

Lifestyle

Amazon shoppers can get huge discounts

The little-known Amazon outlet page where shoppers can get up to 79% discounts

Lifestyle