Exclusive

Love Island's Harrison says Conor will get back with Megan following her shock return

23 July 2025, 16:16

Harrison has said that Conor and Megan could recouple
Harrison has said that Conor and Megan could recouple. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

In an exclusive interview with Heart, Harrison has stated he believes Megan and Conor will get back together, meaning Shakira is left single.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island star Harrison Solomon says Conor Phillips will go back to Megan Clarke following her dramatic re-entrance into the villa.

During an exclusive interview with Heart, recently dumped Islanders Lauren Wood and Harrison gave their verdict on their fellow Love Island stars and whether they think any of them can still have their heads turned.

Earlier this week fans watched as Megan and Blu Chegini waltzed back into the villa, despite the pair being dumped from the Island weeks ago.

As we wait for their hotly-anticipated return to the show, Harrison has revealed that he and Conor would regularly have chats about Megan after she left, with Conor always comparing the new girls to her.

Harrison and Lauren spoke to Heart about Megan's return to the villa
Harrison and Lauren spoke to Heart about Megan's return to the villa. Picture: ITV

Speaking to Heart Harrison confessed: "I feel like me about Con always had conversations about Megan in the villa.

"Every time a new bombshell came in or he was getting to know another girl I would always bring up Megan and say, 'How does she compare to Megan?', and things like that, so I feel like it’s a good little twist it’ll be interesting to see how Conor reacts.

"Obviously he’s coupled up with Shakira right now and like I said Megan and Conor were really, really close when they were together for that five days, so it’ll be interesting to see what Conor does honestly."

Conor and Megan shared a connection on Love Island
Conor and Megan shared a connection on Love Island. Picture: ITV

When asked if Conor would go back to Megan, Harrison said: "Personally I think so, I think Conor and Shakira get on really well but I think maybe it wasn’t Shakira’s first choice when she went in there.

"Obviously they’ve both been in there from the start and they’ve only just got it cracking just now but I think Conor and Megan had that instant connection and they look really good together.

"Their conversations were really good together and they were like glued to the hip, so I feel like Conor and Megan could be a thing."

Conor and Megan were previously coupled up
Conor and Megan were previously coupled up. Picture: ITV

Speaking about Shakira and Conor's connection, Harrison said: "I feel like if something was going to happen between them two, they’ve obviously been in there since the start and I think naturally they would have gravitated towards each other sooner.

"I love them both separately and I do really think they get on on as friends I would say. I love them both but in terms of them as a couple I’d have to say no good."

Shakira and Conor are getting to know each other
Shakira and Conor are getting to know each other. Picture: ITV

A few weeks ago Megan was evicted from the villa after she received the least amount of fan votes, however prior to this she had been getting to know Conor.

The pair had a rollercoaster romantic journey on the show after Megan dumped Tommy and Conor left Emily to be together, however they left things on a positive note when Megan exited the show.

Fans will be able to watch Megan and Conor reunite in the next few episodes of Love Island, as the drama continues to heat up.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Tom Holland stunned the world with an unforgettable appearance on the American TV show Lip Sync Battle

When Tom Holland’s 'Umbrella' performance shocked everyone – including Zendaya

Shakira and Harry chat tonight on Love Island

Love Island first look sees sparks fly between Shakira and Harry as Conor watches on

Are Love Island's Andrada and Ben still dating?

Are Love Island's Andrada and Ben still together?

Tommy and Lucy were dumped by Shakira and Ty in a shock twist.

Are Love Island's Tommy and Lucy still together?

Are Love Island's Harrison and Lauren still together?

Are Love Island's Harrison and Lauren still together?

Some contestants will be leaving Love Island

Love Island first look teases who will be dumped from the villa

Trending on Heart

Ozzy Osbourne died at the age of 76, just weeks after a powerful final farewell performance in his home city of Birmingham.

Ozzy Osbourne's last performance weeks before his death is heartbreaking

Ozzy Osbourne has passed away

Ozzy Osbourne dies aged 76 following health battle

Beyoncé turned a young girl’s final wish into something unforgettable when she sang to 12-year-old Taylon Davis

When Beyoncé serenaded terminally ill fan with emotional rendition of 'Survivor'

Leigh-Anne has opened up about motherhood

Leigh-Anne reveals her twin daughters could follow her footsteps into music

Prince George birthday portraits through the years

All Prince George's birthday portraits through the years

Heart presenter Vicky suffers with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder.

Vicky Pattison felt 'gaslit by doctors' amid 'debilitating' PMDD struggle

Viewers are convinced they know who has been dumped from Love Island

Love Island fans 'work out' who has been dumped in shocking twist

Love Island's Angel looks unrecognisable

Love Island's Angel looks unrecognisable in old pictures before transformation

During a casual stroll through a through mall, Ed Sheeran spotted a 13-year-old busker singing one of his songs — and made her day by quietly joining her on stage.

When Ed Sheeran surprised emotional busker who was singing his song in a mall

Yasmin and Dejon hash things out on Love Island

Love Island first look sees Yasmin and Dejon clash as they discuss tense kissing challenge

Filming for the sequel has already begun in New York.

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Cast, storyline and release date revealed

Lucy Quinn and Tommy Bradley opened up about their realtionship

Love Island's Lucy breaks silence on shocking voicenote as Tommy stands by her

Lauren Wood and Harrison Solomon's relationship was a hot topic on Love Island

Love Island fans brand Harrison's apology 'scripted' as he reunites with Lauren

Love Island's Meg and Dejon think everyone is 'jealous' of them

Love Island's 'delusional' Meg and Dejon blame villa girls for viewer backlash

Line of Duty is set to return for a seventh series in 2026.

Line of Duty series seven 'in the works' as leading stars reveal filming plans

Love Is Blind season two is just weeks away.

Love Is Blind UK teases first look trailer as Netflix reveals return date

Love Is Blind