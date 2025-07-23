Exclusive

Love Island's Harrison says Conor will get back with Megan following her shock return

Harrison has said that Conor and Megan could recouple. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

In an exclusive interview with Heart, Harrison has stated he believes Megan and Conor will get back together, meaning Shakira is left single.

Love Island star Harrison Solomon says Conor Phillips will go back to Megan Clarke following her dramatic re-entrance into the villa.

During an exclusive interview with Heart, recently dumped Islanders Lauren Wood and Harrison gave their verdict on their fellow Love Island stars and whether they think any of them can still have their heads turned.

Earlier this week fans watched as Megan and Blu Chegini waltzed back into the villa, despite the pair being dumped from the Island weeks ago.

As we wait for their hotly-anticipated return to the show, Harrison has revealed that he and Conor would regularly have chats about Megan after she left, with Conor always comparing the new girls to her.

Harrison and Lauren spoke to Heart about Megan's return to the villa. Picture: ITV

Speaking to Heart Harrison confessed: "I feel like me about Con always had conversations about Megan in the villa.

"Every time a new bombshell came in or he was getting to know another girl I would always bring up Megan and say, 'How does she compare to Megan?', and things like that, so I feel like it’s a good little twist it’ll be interesting to see how Conor reacts.

"Obviously he’s coupled up with Shakira right now and like I said Megan and Conor were really, really close when they were together for that five days, so it’ll be interesting to see what Conor does honestly."

Conor and Megan shared a connection on Love Island. Picture: ITV

When asked if Conor would go back to Megan, Harrison said: "Personally I think so, I think Conor and Shakira get on really well but I think maybe it wasn’t Shakira’s first choice when she went in there.

"Obviously they’ve both been in there from the start and they’ve only just got it cracking just now but I think Conor and Megan had that instant connection and they look really good together.

"Their conversations were really good together and they were like glued to the hip, so I feel like Conor and Megan could be a thing."

Conor and Megan were previously coupled up. Picture: ITV

Speaking about Shakira and Conor's connection, Harrison said: "I feel like if something was going to happen between them two, they’ve obviously been in there since the start and I think naturally they would have gravitated towards each other sooner.

"I love them both separately and I do really think they get on on as friends I would say. I love them both but in terms of them as a couple I’d have to say no good."

Shakira and Conor are getting to know each other. Picture: ITV

A few weeks ago Megan was evicted from the villa after she received the least amount of fan votes, however prior to this she had been getting to know Conor.

The pair had a rollercoaster romantic journey on the show after Megan dumped Tommy and Conor left Emily to be together, however they left things on a positive note when Megan exited the show.

Fans will be able to watch Megan and Conor reunite in the next few episodes of Love Island, as the drama continues to heat up.