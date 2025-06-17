Who is Conor Phillips? Love Island star's age, rugby career and Instagram explained

Conor Phillips is a cast member on Love Island 2025. Picture: Instagram/@cpeezy/ITV

By Hope Wilson

How old is Conor, where is he from, who does he play rugby for and what is his Instagram? Here is everything you need to know about the Love Island favourite.

Love Island contestant Conor Phillips has won the audience over with his calm attitude and frank honesty, with many fans keen to know more about the renowned rugby player.

So far viewers have seen the Irish star bond with both Toni Laites and Emily Moran, however it appears he is keen to get to know the latter more.

As we continue to watch his journey in the villa, lots of us are eager to know more about Conor's life away from the villa.

So how old is Conor, where is he from, where does he play rugby and what is his Instagram?

Conor Phillips has joined the cast of Love Island 2025. Picture: ITV

How old is Conor?

Conor is 25-years-old and on the hunt for love. When asked what his turn-offs in a partner are, Conor said: "Being too needy, or needing to do everything together.

"I like someone to be independent and do their own thing and then we come together and do our thing."

Where is Conor from?

Conor is from Limerick in Ireland and appears to still live in the country as he plays for Ireland's Rugby 7s.

When asked about his ideal partner, Conor replied: "Ambitious, a bit of a go-getter and good craic. I like dark eyes and I don't mind a dominant woman."

Conor Phillips is on the hunt for romance. Picture: Instagram/@cpeezy

Conor's rugby career

Conor played for Munster from 2022-2023 and currently plays for Ireland 7's, first joining the team back in 2021.

Love Island season five winner Greg O'Shea is also a rugby player and had some words of advice for Conor. The Islander revealed to Closer: "I spoke to Greg and he just said, 'Be yourself. It's a really, really, really cool experience that not many people get, so enjoy it and take it day by day. And if you be yourself, you can't really go too far out.'

"He was like, 'My advice might be a bit different because I won.'"

What is Conor's Instagram?

Fans can follow Conor on Instagram @cpeezy where he often posts pictures of his rugby career as well as his travels around the world.