Who is Conor Phillips? Love Island star's age, rugby career and Instagram explained

17 June 2025, 11:36 | Updated: 17 June 2025, 13:54

Conor Phillips is a cast member on Love Island 2025
Conor Phillips is a cast member on Love Island 2025. Picture: Instagram/@cpeezy/ITV

By Hope Wilson

How old is Conor, where is he from, who does he play rugby for and what is his Instagram? Here is everything you need to know about the Love Island favourite.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island contestant Conor Phillips has won the audience over with his calm attitude and frank honesty, with many fans keen to know more about the renowned rugby player.

So far viewers have seen the Irish star bond with both Toni Laites and Emily Moran, however it appears he is keen to get to know the latter more.

As we continue to watch his journey in the villa, lots of us are eager to know more about Conor's life away from the villa.

So how old is Conor, where is he from, where does he play rugby and what is his Instagram?

Conor Phillips has joined the cast of Love Island 2025
Conor Phillips has joined the cast of Love Island 2025. Picture: ITV

How old is Conor?

Conor is 25-years-old and on the hunt for love. When asked what his turn-offs in a partner are, Conor said: "Being too needy, or needing to do everything together.

"I like someone to be independent and do their own thing and then we come together and do our thing."

Where is Conor from?

Conor is from Limerick in Ireland and appears to still live in the country as he plays for Ireland's Rugby 7s.

When asked about his ideal partner, Conor replied: "Ambitious, a bit of a go-getter and good craic. I like dark eyes and I don't mind a dominant woman."

Conor Phillips is on the hunt for romance
Conor Phillips is on the hunt for romance. Picture: Instagram/@cpeezy

Conor's rugby career

Conor played for Munster from 2022-2023 and currently plays for Ireland 7's, first joining the team back in 2021.

Love Island season five winner Greg O'Shea is also a rugby player and had some words of advice for Conor. The Islander revealed to Closer: "I spoke to Greg and he just said, 'Be yourself. It's a really, really, really cool experience that not many people get, so enjoy it and take it day by day. And if you be yourself, you can't really go too far out.'

"He was like, 'My advice might be a bit different because I won.'"

What is Conor's Instagram?

Fans can follow Conor on Instagram @cpeezy where he often posts pictures of his rugby career as well as his travels around the world.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who is Toni Laites?

Who is Toni Laites? Love Island bombshell's age, job and secret health battle explained

Harry Cooksley is part of the Love Island season 12 cast

Who is Harry Cooksley? Love Island star's age, football career, Instagram and hair transplant revealed
Dejon is forced to make a choice as new bombshell arrives

Love Island first look: Dejon is forced to make a choice as new bombshell arrives

Another Love Islander has left the villa in a shock twist.

Love Island star 'gutted' as she's brutally dumped from villa in shock twist

The list of Love Island stars who have been dumped has been revealed

Who was dumped from Love Island? All of the Islanders who have left the villa revealed

Daniel Radcliffe may now be one of the most recognisable faces on earth, but back in 2000 he was an unknown child actor auditioning for another role.

The moment Daniel Radcliffe nailed Harry Potter audition, beating 800 actors to the role

Trending on Heart

In 1997, at a Prince’s Trust Gala at the Manchester Opera House, Spice Girls mania met royal formality—and promptly turned it on its head.

The truth about the night Geri Halliwell pinched King Charles' bottom

Aggie MacKenzie described Kim Woodburn as an "unforgettable woman".

Kim Woodburn's co-star Aggie MacKenzie pays tribute to 'tormented soul'

Kim Woodburn was married to Peter Woodburn

Kim Woodburn's life with 'soulmate' husband Peter

Kim Woodburn has passed away

Kim Woodburn dies aged 83 after short illness

Romeo Beckaham's ex-girlfriend Kim Turnball has spoken out regarding romance rumours with Brooklyn Beckham

Romeo Beckham's ex Kim Turnbull breaks silence on Brooklyn romance rumours in scathing statement
Rumer Willis wrote a message to her dad Bruce Willis on Father's Day

Bruce Willis dementia update as daughter Rumer reveals 'deep ache in her chest'

Alison Hammond's son Aidan Hammond has auditioned for Love Island

Alison Hammond's son Aidan 'lined up' for Love Island

Here's a first look at what will happen on Love Island tonight

Love Island first look: Drama erupts in villa as the boys' game plan is revealed

Heatstroke in dogs can be fatal, so it's important to keep them as safe as possible

When it's too hot to walk your dog and signs of heatstroke

News

David Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham are believed to have spent Father's Day apart

The real reason Brooklyn Beckham ignored Father's Day amid feud with David Beckham

Michelle Ryan has returned to Eastenders after 20 years.

Michelle Ryan’s life away from EastEnders after shock soap return

Aggie MacKenzie presented How Clean Is Your House? alongside Kim Woodburn.

Where is Aggie MacKenzie now? Star's new life and feud with Kim Woodburn revealed

When will this UK heatwave will end?

When will this UK heatwave end?

News

Emily, Malisha and Yasmin have entered the villa

Love Island bombshells 2025 revealed as Emily, Malisha and Yasmin enter the villa

JoJo Siwa has left Chris Hughes and the UK as she heads home to the US

JoJo Siwa in tears as she leaves UK and Chris Hughes to head back home

Will Smith has opened up about his parenting techniques

Will Smith reveals 'terrible' parenting 'mistake' he made with his children