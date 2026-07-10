Love Island contestant threatens to quit villa in shocking first look footage

Love Island first look sees one favourite islander threaten to quit. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Spoilers ahead of tonight's latest Love Island episode reveals one islander is ready to walk away as another couple face a brutal dumping.

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Love Island first look has dropped and tonight we see one of the show's favourite islanders threaten to quit the villa altogether.

Following Elicia's bombshell entrance on Thursday night, Ellie saw her man Finley picked for a breakfast date and admit he was open to exploring his connection with the newbie.

Not ready to enter another Love Island triangle, Ellie can be seen in tears telling pal Priya she will leave the villa if she has to.

Upset, she says: "I found what I came here for, and if that means I leave, then I'll leave. I don't know what else I can do. I'm just f***ing tired."

Love Island's Julia enjoyed the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge. Picture: ITV2

Not ready to let any drama or emotions settle, ITV2 bosses then turn up the notch and bring back the iconic game, Snog, Marry, Pie.

Julia, loaded with an epic pie in her hand, looks set to splat either Lola or Sean with all being revealed in tonight's episode.

Following the messy game, where we know Finley, Samraj, Kavan, Jasmine and Lorenzo definitely get pied, the islanders get a devastating text. It's time for a dumping.

The public have been voting for their favourite couple and those with the least amount of votes will be leaving the villa tonight.

Love Island's iconic game ends with a couple being dumped from the villa. Picture: ITV2

This comes at a difficult time in the villa for couples with many of them facing big tests this week.

Jasmine and Kavan have officially settled their differences and gone exclusive, Sean and Lola have been centre of fallouts and Aidan and Priya have been torn apart by a bombshell.

Catch Love Island on ITVX and ITV2 tonight at 9pm.

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