Love Island contestant threatens to quit villa in shocking first look footage

10 July 2026, 14:03

Love Island first look sees one favourite islander threaten to quit
Love Island first look sees one favourite islander threaten to quit. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Spoilers ahead of tonight's latest Love Island episode reveals one islander is ready to walk away as another couple face a brutal dumping.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island first look has dropped and tonight we see one of the show's favourite islanders threaten to quit the villa altogether.

Following Elicia's bombshell entrance on Thursday night, Ellie saw her man Finley picked for a breakfast date and admit he was open to exploring his connection with the newbie.

Not ready to enter another Love Island triangle, Ellie can be seen in tears telling pal Priya she will leave the villa if she has to.

Upset, she says: "I found what I came here for, and if that means I leave, then I'll leave. I don't know what else I can do. I'm just f***ing tired."

Love Island's Julia enjoyed the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge
Love Island's Julia enjoyed the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge. Picture: ITV2

Not ready to let any drama or emotions settle, ITV2 bosses then turn up the notch and bring back the iconic game, Snog, Marry, Pie.

Julia, loaded with an epic pie in her hand, looks set to splat either Lola or Sean with all being revealed in tonight's episode.

Following the messy game, where we know Finley, Samraj, Kavan, Jasmine and Lorenzo definitely get pied, the islanders get a devastating text. It's time for a dumping.

The public have been voting for their favourite couple and those with the least amount of votes will be leaving the villa tonight.

Love Island's iconic game ends with a couple being dumped from the villa
Love Island's iconic game ends with a couple being dumped from the villa. Picture: ITV2

This comes at a difficult time in the villa for couples with many of them facing big tests this week.

Jasmine and Kavan have officially settled their differences and gone exclusive, Sean and Lola have been centre of fallouts and Aidan and Priya have been torn apart by a bombshell.

Catch Love Island on ITVX and ITV2 tonight at 9pm.

READ MORE:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The summer series launched on Monday 1 June on ITV2 and ITVX, bringing a fresh group of Islanders to the villa for weeks of romance, drama and unexpected twists.

When is the Love Island 2026 final? End date confirmed by ITV2

Love Island's Elicia entered as a late bombshell in the series

Love Island Elicia Bailey's age, job, Instagram and bombshell strategy revealed

Sister Sister star Tamera Mowry has celebrated a big birthday

Sister Sister star Tamera Mowry celebrates special birthday and fans are in shock

Love Island's first look reveals two unexpected bombshells enter the villa

Love Island first look reveals two shock new bombshells who turn unexpected heads

We list the Love Island 2026 cast's ages.

Love Island 2026 cast's ages - Islanders ranked from youngest to oldest

Some brutal revelations are shared in tonight's savage Love Island game.

Love Island first look sees a brutal game of honesty reveal savage truths

Trending on Heart

Holly Ramsay has shared a glimpse into her pregnancy journey as she prepares to welcome her first child with husband Adam Peaty.

Holly Ramsay shares sweet pregnancy moment ahead of welcoming first baby with Adam Peaty

Emma Bunton has shared Taylor Swift invited her to her wedding (right) just a year after revealing she was a childhood fan of the singer on Heart (left)

Emma Bunton shares "beautiful" Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding details

Catherine Zeta-Jones has paid an emotional tribute to Bonnie Tyler following the singer's death at the age of 75

Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals her "heart is broken" in emotional tribute for relative Bonnie Tyler
England and Wales top 100 baby names from 2025 have been unveiled

Surprising new additions make list of most popular baby names in UK

Parenting

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has announced she is expecting her third child (left) with husband André Gray (right)

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock's pregnancy details following sweet announcement

Travis Kelce has reflected on the moment he decided to ask Taylor Swift to marry him (pictured)

Travis Kelce shares fresh Taylor Swift proposal details days after wedding

Bonnie Tyler has sadly passed away aged 75

Bonnie Tyler dies aged 75 following ongoing health complications

Priya Jaswal has been called out for her behaviour once again.

Ex-Love Island star says Priya is playing a game and he has proof

One former Islander has exposed the 'most vain' 2026 cast member.

Dumped Love Islander reveals the vainest 2026 star in the villa

Spice Girls Day on Heart

Spice Girls Day: Emma Bunton celebrates 30 years since 'Wannabe': How to listen and watch

Bonnie Tyler was married to her husband for more than five decades

Who is Bonnie Tyler's Olympic athlete husband Robert Sullivan?

All the Love Island 2026 stars who have quit, left or been dumped from the villa.

Who was dumped from Love Island 2026? All the Islanders who have left the villa so far

It's crunch time for the boys as some hard decisions have to be made tonight.

Love Island first look sees one boy make shock decision that leaves villa gobsmacked

Jasmine has been in a love triangle with Lorenzo and Kavan since the start.

Love Islander Jasmine's family reveal how they really feel about Kavan and Lorenzo

Viewers are convinced there are some suspicious scenes they haven't seen.

Love Island bosses chose not to air these shock secret scenes on Movie Night

Kaleb Cooper lives a very happy life farming Diddly Squat and raising his two children with partner Kaya

Kaleb Cooper's life away from Clarkson's Farm with wife and kids