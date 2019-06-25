Love Island fans spot continuity error in Lucie Donlan meltdown scene

Love Island fans spotted a continuity error. Picture: ITV2

By Naomi Bartram

Love Island fans have spotted something odd about a recent episode of the show.

In case you missed it, Love Island has been seriously dramatic this week.

While Tom Walker put his foot in it after making a risqué comment about current partner Maura Higgins, Danny Williams was forced to choose between bombshell Arabella Chi and fan-favourite Yewande Biala.

Unfortunately for Yewande, she was sent packing when Danny confessed he had a deeper connection with model Arabella.

But amidst all the re-coupling, many viewers have recently noticed a continuity error during Lucie Donlan’s on-screen meltdown last week.

In the scene, surfer Lucie can be seen being comforted by pals Maura, Amber Gill, Anna Vakili and Yewande after a fall-out with Amy Hart.

Yewande was originally sat next to Amber. Picture: ITV2

Anna seemingly switches places with Yewande. Picture: ITV2

While Anna can be seen sitting on the end of the group to begin with, she seems to get up to hug Lucie.

The camera suddenly cuts to another shot of the group where Yewande has seemingly swapped seats with Anna.

But after some fans questions whether the scenes were “set up”, eagle-eyed viewers were quick to point out you can actually see Anna and Yewande changing seats.

One person tweeted: “If you watch the full clip you can see their shadows swapping.”

Another agreed: “In the video you see Anna’s shadow move as they change seats."

While ITV2 bosses have insisted that none of the show is scripted, former Islanders Wes Nelson and Georgia Steel recently told us there are certain elements which have to be cut out.

Georgia revealed: “Obviously there’s 24 hours in a day there’s only one hour that you watch so they’ve got to cut content out.

“There might be some really feisty scenes and good scenes, but it’s not within the storyline and it just wouldn’t make sense if they put it in the episode.”

Speaking about his own dramas last year which saw him dump Laura Anderson for ex Megan Barton-Hanson, Wes added: “With the Laura thing, they make it look like a cut throat decision, like I just came down from speaking with Megs and finished with Laura.

“But I’d been talking about that all day and they only showed the two scenes which saw me talking to Megs and then talking to Laura.”

Meanwhile, back on this year’s series, Yewande was brutally dumped from the Island on Monday night’s show after her partner Danny decided to go with newbie Arabella instead.

"I think there are a couple of people in there playing a game - a lot of people aren't there for the right reasons," she confessed after her exit.

"I'd probably say there are only two genuine couples. Michael and Amber and Curtis and Amy."

